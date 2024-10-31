Asus Zenbook Duo (2024) $1299 $1500 Save $201 This is one of the most unique laptops that you can buy right now. For a limited time, you can grab this model for an absolute steal as it drops to just $1299. $1299 at Amazon

If you've been looking for a laptop that's a little different from the rest, well, the Asus Zenbook Duo is going to be it. The laptop delivers when it comes to the wow factor thanks to its dual OLED screens that are packed into a slim and svelte profile. But looks is just one part of this package, as the laptop is also a productivity beast, offering tons of power thanks to its Intel Ultra 7 processor.

While the Asus Zenbook Duo laptop can be pretty expensive, we've found a great deal on this model that now comes in at $1299. While the discount may not be huge at just $200 off, this is one of the lowest prices we've seen for this laptop from Amazon. So if you've been thinking about upgrading your laptop, now's going to be a good time.

What's great about the Asus Zenbook Duo?

There's a lot to love about this laptop, especially because it gets a lot of things right. As mentioned before, the laptop comes with dual 14-inch OLED screens and it also has a great design that allows the keyboard to dock inside the laptop when needed, which makes it great for travel.

Of course, if you're looking to maximize the screens on the laptop, the keyboard can also be completely removed, allowing you to view both screens at once. You can even tilt it on its side to go vertical thanks to the built-in kickstand.

When it comes to the hardware, you're looking at Intel's Ultra 7 processor that's paired with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. In addition, you're getting Intel Arc graphics, which can actually provide a good experience if you're planning on playing games or doing something more graphically intensive.

Overall, you're looking at a laptop that's 3.64 pounds and extremely thin at just 0.78 inches. You also get extreme durability as the Zenbook Duo meets MIL-STD 810H military standards. And most importantly, you can expect all-day use thanks to the included 75Wh battery.

You really can't go wrong with this laptop, packing more than enough when it comes to its specifications. And the dual OLED screens are the real attraction here, opening up a new world when it comes to everyday use. Just be sure to get this deal while you can, and save $200 off the retail price when you buy from Amazon.