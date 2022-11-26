The Asus ZenBook Duo 14 is a unique laptop since it has 2 screens. And it is now at one of the lowest record prices.

One of the unique laptops you can find on sale right now in late Black Friday deals is the Asus Zenbook Duo 14. This badass laptop has two crazy screens and can definitely help you boost your productivity in some interesting ways. Amazon has it for $850, instead of $1,099, for a great 23% off savings.

As the "Duo" naming suggests, this Windows laptop is unique since has a secondary 1920 x 515 resolution display known as a "ScreenPad" right above the keyboard deck. When the laptop is open, this screen even elevates up to an ergonomic angle, so you can see content on it with ease. Though this second screen isn't the biggest, certain apps like Photoshop will let you add controls on it for editing content, thanks to the ScreenXpert 2.0 and ScreenPad Plus Control Panel software.

Even though many reviews have noted that this laptop is mainly for creators, you also can send regular windows you have opened down to the secondary display, say a YouTube session, or just a social media app. Windows 11 will see it as a secondary screen in the settings and let you use it like an external monitor. Both the primary 1920 x 1080 14-inch display and the secondary display even support pen input, so you can draw or take notes on both displays as you see fit.

Powering this laptop is the Intel Core i5-1155G7 CPU, along with 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Note that this is a last-generation CPU, but it is still plenty powerful for everyday tasks like web browsing. A higher-end Core i7 model is available if you want to boost your experience and go beyond the basics.

