Asus Zenbook Duo $1450 $1700 Save $250 If you're looking to take your laptop experience to a new level, we think the Asus Zenbook Duo is going to be a fantastic option. Not only does it feature two screens, but it also packs plenty of power. $1450 at Amazon

Dual-screen laptops haven't really taken off quite yet, being relatively niche in 2025, with just a few brands offering them for sale. Luckily, the ones that are out are actually pretty good — the only problem is that they're pretty expensive when compared to normal laptops since you're buying something with two screens.

Thankfully, we've found this excellent deal on the Asus Zenbook Duo, which is one of our favorite dual-screen laptops. We scored this laptop high, giving it a 9/10 in our review, praising its versatility, gorgeous screens, and excellent battery life. And while this model usually comes priced at $1,700, it can now be had for far less, with a rare discount that knocks it down to its lowest price yet at $1,450.

What's great about the Asus Zenbook Duo?