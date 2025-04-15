Asus Zenbook Duo
If you're looking to take your laptop experience to a new level, we think the Asus Zenbook Duo is going to be a fantastic option. Not only does it feature two screens, but it also packs plenty of power.
Dual-screen laptops haven't really taken off quite yet, being relatively niche in 2025, with just a few brands offering them for sale. Luckily, the ones that are out are actually pretty good — the only problem is that they're pretty expensive when compared to normal laptops since you're buying something with two screens.
ASUS Zenbook Duo review: My first dual-screen experience couldn't have been better
The latest Zenbook Duo is a productivity monster.
Thankfully, we've found this excellent deal on the Asus Zenbook Duo, which is one of our favorite dual-screen laptops. We scored this laptop high, giving it a 9/10 in our review, praising its versatility, gorgeous screens, and excellent battery life. And while this model usually comes priced at $1,700, it can now be had for far less, with a rare discount that knocks it down to its lowest price yet at $1,450.