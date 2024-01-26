Although Asus already has some great laptops under the Zenbook brand, it introduced a less traditional, dual-screen laptop called the Asus Zenbook Duo at CES 2024. The name might be familiar, as previous versions of this brand feature a tiny second display called a Screenpad, which lifts right above the keyboard.

However, the new Asus Zenbook Duo (2024) goes the way of the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i. It's an all-dual-screen laptop powered by Intel Core Ultra CPUs, and it has two beautiful OLED screens, a hinge down the middle, and a detachable keyboard. This is a special laptop, and we're here to explain everything we currently know about what appears to be another superior one this year.

Price and availability

Asus announced the Zenbook Duo at CES 2024, but there's no firm launch date for it yet. The company mentioned that it will be available sometime in the first quarter of this year, which is a pretty vaguely defined period. Pricing will start at $1,500.

Asus Zenbook Duo specs

Asus Zenbook Duo (2024) CPU Intel Core Ultra 5 125H (14 cores, 18 threads, up to 4.5GHz, 18MB cache)

Intel Core Ultra 7 155H (16 cores, 22 threads, up to 4.8GHz, 24MB cache)

Intel Core Ultra 9 185H (16 cores, 22 threads, up to 5.1GHz, 24MB cache) Graphics Integrated Intel Arc graphics Storage 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD

1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD

2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD RAM (soldered) 16GB 7467MHz DDR5x

32GB 7467MHz DDR5x Display 2x 14-inch OLED, 1920x1200, 16:10 aspect ratio, 500 nit brightness, 60Hz refresh rate, touch

2x 14-inch OLED, 2880x1800, 16:10 aspect ratio, 500 nit brightness, 120Hz refresh rate, touch Battery 75Whr battery Ports 2x Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C)

1x USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1

1x HDMI 2.1

1x Audio Jack Audio Harmon Kardon speakers with smart amplifier, Dolby Atmos-certified

Microphone array with AI noise cancellation Webcam FHD IR Webcam with Windows Hello, Asus AISense Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.3 Size (WxDxH) Without Bluetooth keyboard 12.34x8.58x0.57 inches (313.5x217.9x14.6mm) With Bluetooth keyboard 12.34x8.58x0.78 inches (313.5x217.9x19.9mm) Starting weight Without keyboard: 2.98 pounds (1.35kg)

With keyboard: 3.64 pounds (1.65kg)

Asus Zenbook Duo (2024) features and highlights

The detachable keyboard

Close

Foldable and dual-screen laptops like the Yoga Book 9i tend to feature detachable keyboards, but they aren't always the best. For example, the one on the Yoga Book 9i magnetically attaches to the outside of the laptop, making it prone to falling off. The Zenbook Duo (2024) has a full-size keyboard that fits inside the laptop for a traditional typing experience. It covers the entire bottom and second screen and has a trackpad.

The other unique aspect involves how the keyboard can be used. It works wirelessly via Bluetooth, but when you snap it to the bottom screen on the laptop, it uses Pogo pins, making for a more reliable, lag-free connection, while also charging the keyboard so that it can be used wirelessly when you want to.

The kickstand on the back

Unlike the Yoga Book 9i, which has a separate accessory that doubles as a stand, the back of the Asus Zenbook Duo (2024) features a built-in kickstand. This makes the device easier to use when you want to switch between the various modes. You can prop out the kickstand just like you would on a Surface Pro. It's always there when you need it.

The 180-degree hinge between the screens

Even though it is a dual-screen laptop with many form factors, there is a limiting aspect to the Zenbook Duo (2024). Between the screen is a 180-degree hinge, which seems compromised compared to the Yoga Book 9i's 360-degree hinge. It's an intentional design choice, though, as Asus doesn't want the screens to lay flat. But this means you can't use the device as a tablet. It's just a dual-screen laptop, and the design of this hinge creates space between the screens in which to store the keyboard when you're not using it.

And speaking of screens. Asus offers two different resolution options. You'll find it in either a 2880x1800 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate per panel or a 1920x1200 resolution with a 60Hz refresh rate. The higher-end model naturally offers a nicer experience, but Asus gives you a more economical option if you can't afford to splurge.

Connectivity

Finally, there's the connectivity aspect, which is quite good for such a modern and forward-looking laptop. You get two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB-A port and HDMI 2.1, plus a headphone jack, so you're not really sacrificing anything major. You can still use legacy peripherals and just about any external monitor with this port setup.

Where can I buy the Asus Zenbook Duo (2024)?

Asus hasn't shared information about when the Asus Zenbook Duo (2024) will go on sale. You can't buy it just yet, but it's likely to be available through the Asus website first, with other retailers to follow. We'll be sure to update this hub with the purchase links below once we have them.