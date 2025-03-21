I'll start with a confession: I dislike the Windows experience while on the go. I drive an M2 MacBook Air for when I need to get work done away from home, and the thought of using a Windows laptop made me wince.

When I first got my hands on the Zenbook Duo, I expected to have to make a lot of concessions while using it because of this. I had also disregarded dual-screen laptops as gimmicky or simply not worth the extra bulk, but I couldn't have been more impressed with what ASUS has created. Despite my aversion to Windows, this latest version of the Zenbook Duo made me reconsider everything I knew about productivity on the go, and despite its minute shortcomings, I'm going to have a really hard time going back to my old laptop.

ASUS sent us a Zenbook Duo for the purposes of this review, and had no input on the contents of this article.

The Best ASUS Zenbook DUO (2024) UX8406 Elite multitasker 9 / 10 The ASUS Zenbook Duo is a dual-screen, productivity-focused laptop with all the bells and whistles one would want for getting work done on the go. The dual-screen modes are useful, and don't compromise the traditional laptop experience. An overall superb package that's great at what it aims to be. Pros & Cons Dual-screen design with multiple configurations

120hz 3K displays are gorgeous

Detachable keyboard and trackpad work seamlessly

Good battery life Core Ultra 9 285H suffers from thermal issues

A bit bulky compared to other 14 inch laptops

Internal speakers leave a lot to be desired $1800 at Asus $1700 at Amazon

Zenbook Duo pricing and availability

The ASUS Zenbook Duo can be found at both Amazon and ASUS's own website. The base model starts at $1500, and it can be configured with a variety of Core Ultra processors, ranging from the Core Ultra 5 155H to the Core Ultra 9 285H that mine was equipped with. Compared to other Core Ultra 285H ultrabooks, when fully kitted, the Zenbook Duo is definitely on the pricier side, coming in at $1700, but that comes with the territory of dual-display units. The closest dual-screen competitor to the Duo would be the Lenovo Yoga 9i, which was priced at $2000.

ASUS Zenbook DUO (2024) UX8406 CPU Intel Core Ultra 9 285H GPU Intel Arc 140T Display type OLED Display (Size, Resolution) 2x 14in 2880 x 1800 120hz RAM 32 GB LPDDR5X Storage 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD Battery 75WHr 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion Charge speed 65W Ports 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A (data speed up to 5Gbps) 2x Thunderbolt™ 4 with support for display / power delivery (data speed up to 40Gbps) 1x HDMI 2.1 TMDS 1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack Operating System Windows 11 Home Webcam FHD, IR functionality Cellular connectivity None Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 7 Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.4 Dimensions 31.35 x 21.79 x 1.46 ~ 1.99 cm (12.34" x 8.58" x 0.57" ~ 0.78") Weight 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) Colors Inkwell Gray Pen compatibility Yes (Included) Price $1800 Expand

Dual-screen laptops aren't a gimmick

ASUS has made the Zenbook Duo more than just a good idea on paper