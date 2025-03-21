Quick Links
I'll start with a confession: I dislike the Windows experience while on the go. I drive an M2 MacBook Air for when I need to get work done away from home, and the thought of using a Windows laptop made me wince.
When I first got my hands on the Zenbook Duo, I expected to have to make a lot of concessions while using it because of this. I had also disregarded dual-screen laptops as gimmicky or simply not worth the extra bulk, but I couldn't have been more impressed with what ASUS has created. Despite my aversion to Windows, this latest version of the Zenbook Duo made me reconsider everything I knew about productivity on the go, and despite its minute shortcomings, I'm going to have a really hard time going back to my old laptop.
ASUS sent us a Zenbook Duo for the purposes of this review, and had no input on the contents of this article.
ASUS Zenbook DUO (2024) UX8406
Elite multitasker
The ASUS Zenbook Duo is a dual-screen, productivity-focused laptop with all the bells and whistles one would want for getting work done on the go. The dual-screen modes are useful, and don't compromise the traditional laptop experience. An overall superb package that's great at what it aims to be.
- Dual-screen design with multiple configurations
- 120hz 3K displays are gorgeous
- Detachable keyboard and trackpad work seamlessly
- Good battery life
- Core Ultra 9 285H suffers from thermal issues
- A bit bulky compared to other 14 inch laptops
- Internal speakers leave a lot to be desired
Zenbook Duo pricing and availability
The ASUS Zenbook Duo can be found at both Amazon and ASUS's own website. The base model starts at $1500, and it can be configured with a variety of Core Ultra processors, ranging from the Core Ultra 5 155H to the Core Ultra 9 285H that mine was equipped with. Compared to other Core Ultra 285H ultrabooks, when fully kitted, the Zenbook Duo is definitely on the pricier side, coming in at $1700, but that comes with the territory of dual-display units. The closest dual-screen competitor to the Duo would be the Lenovo Yoga 9i, which was priced at $2000.
ASUS Zenbook DUO (2024) UX8406
- CPU
- Intel Core Ultra 9 285H
- GPU
- Intel Arc 140T
- Display type
- OLED
- Display (Size, Resolution)
- 2x 14in 2880 x 1800 120hz
- RAM
- 32 GB LPDDR5X
- Storage
- 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD
- Battery
- 75WHr 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion
- Charge speed
- 65W
- Ports
- 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A (data speed up to 5Gbps) 2x Thunderbolt™ 4 with support for display / power delivery (data speed up to 40Gbps) 1x HDMI 2.1 TMDS 1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack
- Operating System
- Windows 11 Home
- Webcam
- FHD, IR functionality
- Cellular connectivity
- None
- Wi-Fi connectivity
- Wi-Fi 7
- Bluetooth
- Bluetooth 5.4
- Dimensions
- 31.35 x 21.79 x 1.46 ~ 1.99 cm (12.34" x 8.58" x 0.57" ~ 0.78")
- Weight
- 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
- Colors
- Inkwell Gray
- Pen compatibility
- Yes (Included)
- Price
- $1800
