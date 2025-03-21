Quick Links

I'll start with a confession: I dislike the Windows experience while on the go. I drive an M2 MacBook Air for when I need to get work done away from home, and the thought of using a Windows laptop made me wince.

When I first got my hands on the Zenbook Duo, I expected to have to make a lot of concessions while using it because of this. I had also disregarded dual-screen laptops as gimmicky or simply not worth the extra bulk, but I couldn't have been more impressed with what ASUS has created. Despite my aversion to Windows, this latest version of the Zenbook Duo made me reconsider everything I knew about productivity on the go, and despite its minute shortcomings, I'm going to have a really hard time going back to my old laptop.

ASUS sent us a Zenbook Duo for the purposes of this review, and had no input on the contents of this article.

The Best
ASUS Zenbook DUO (2024) UX8406

Elite multitasker

9 / 10

The ASUS Zenbook Duo is a dual-screen, productivity-focused laptop with all the bells and whistles one would want for getting work done on the go. The dual-screen modes are useful, and don't compromise the traditional laptop experience. An overall superb package that's great at what it aims to be.

Pros & Cons
  • Dual-screen design with multiple configurations
  • 120hz 3K displays are gorgeous
  • Detachable keyboard and trackpad work seamlessly
  • Good battery life
  • Core Ultra 9 285H suffers from thermal issues
  • A bit bulky compared to other 14 inch laptops
  • Internal speakers leave a lot to be desired
Zenbook Duo pricing and availability

The ASUS Zenbook Duo can be found at both Amazon and ASUS's own website. The base model starts at $1500, and it can be configured with a variety of Core Ultra processors, ranging from the Core Ultra 5 155H to the Core Ultra 9 285H that mine was equipped with. Compared to other Core Ultra 285H ultrabooks, when fully kitted, the Zenbook Duo is definitely on the pricier side, coming in at $1700, but that comes with the territory of dual-display units. The closest dual-screen competitor to the Duo would be the Lenovo Yoga 9i, which was priced at $2000.

3

Dual-screen laptops aren't a gimmick

ASUS has made the Zenbook Duo more than just a good idea on paper