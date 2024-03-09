Asus Zenbook Duo (2024) Featuring Intel's new Core Ultra processor, expansive storage options, 32GB of RAM, and an OLED dual display, the ZenBook Duo is one of the most interesting convertible laptops with two screens. It's also a powerful, capable laptop for productivity and content creation, making it one of 2024's most premium laptops. Pros Beautiful OLED displays Intel Core Ultra processors Flexible dual-screen design Cons Battery life issues $1500 at Amazon

HP Spectre Foldable The HP Spectre Fold is one of the newest foldable PCs. It's an interesting device that can be used as a laptop, tablet, or even an AiO desktop thanks to its 17-inch OLED display, included Bluetooth keyboard, and HP MPP 2.0 pen. Pros Versatile form factor Included keyboard and HP MPP 2.0 pen Quad-speaker design for improved audio quality Cons Bluetooth connectivity issues $5,000 price tag $5000 at Best Buy



The Asus Zenbook Duo and the HP Spectre Foldable are both at the cutting edge of laptop technology in 2024, with one featuring a foldable single screen and the other with two non-folding screens. While the previous Asus Zenbook had a screen on the touchpad, now with the Zenbook Duo, the Zenbook features two full-sized OLED touchscreens, just like the HP Spectre Foldable. But which laptop is for you?

To answer that question, we'll take a deep dive into both laptops' specs, performance, and new features to help you answer that question. These are two of the most interesting laptops from CES 2024, and both are competing to be the best laptops of this year.

Price, specs & availability

Introduced at CES 2024, the Zenbook Duo was first released on January 30, 2024, and since then, it's been nearly impossible to find one in stock. Currently, it's only available through Amazon, but even there, it's unfortunately out of stock at writing time. It should be back in stock soon, and be expanded to third-party retailers in the near future. You can get stock notifications currently if you want to buy the Zenbook Duo directly from Asus. The Zenbook Duo starts at $1,500.

On the other hand, the HP Spectre Foldable was released last year in 2023, and you can pick it up from any major retailer of laptops. You can also buy it directly from HP, where you can pick it up for its MSRP, a staggering $5,000. It's one of the few 3-in-1 laptops available and is by far the most expensive.



Asus Zenbook Duo (2024) HP Spectre Foldable CPU Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 185H 12th-generation Intel Core i7-1250U GPU Integrated Intel Arc graphics Integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics RAM 16GB, 32GB 7467MHz DDR5x 16GB LPDDR5 Storage 512GB, 1TB, 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD 1 TB PCIe NVMe SSD Battery 75Whr battery 6-cell, 94.3 Wh Li-ion polymer Display (Size, Resolution) 2x 14-inch OLED, 1920x1200, 16:10 aspect ratio, 500 nit brightness, 60Hz refresh rate, touch or 2x 14-inch OLED, 2880x1800, 16:10 aspect ratio, 500 nit brightness, 120Hz refresh rate, touch 17-inch 1920x2560 foldable OLED touch screen, 400 nits SDR brightness, 500 nits HDR brightness Camera FHD IR Webcam with Windows Hello, Asus AISense HP True Vision 5MP IR webcam Speakers Harmon Kardon speakers with smart amplifier Quad Speakers tuned by Bang & Olufsen Ports 2x Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C) 1x USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 1x HDMI 2.1 1x Audio Jack 2x Thunderbolt 4 ports Weight Without keyboard: 2.98 pounds (1.35kg), With keyboard: 3.64 pounds (1.65kg) 3.58 lb (with keyboard); 2.99 lb (without keyboard)

Performance and battery life

Intel Ultra Core processors vs. Intel 12th-gen

At the starting price of $1,500, the Asus Zenbook Duo comes with an Intel Core Ultra 5 125H processor. There's also a middle configuration with an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor or an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor. In addition, you also get up to 32GB of DDR5x RAM, up to 2TB of PCIe 4.0 SSD storage space, and integrated Intel Arc graphics. All three of the featured processors are 14-core or 16-core CPUs with high boost speeds of up to 5.1 GHz.

On the other hand, the HP Spectre Foldable is only available in one configuration for an MSRP of $5,000. With that $5,000, you get a laptop with a 12th-generation Intel Core i7-1250U processor, 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and a 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD. In our review of the laptop, we found the performance of the 12th-gen CPU to be just fine, but not enough for content creation or gaming.

We've seen that the Intel Core Ultra processors deliver a solid amount of power while being power efficient. They aren't perfect by any means, but they deliver a needed speed bump from the 12th-gen Intel Core processors. Overall, when we look at other laptops with the Intel Core Ultra, such as the similar HP Spectre x360, we see that both performance and integrated graphics are greatly improved. In particular, the Intel Core Ultra-series of processors comes with an entirely new Neural Processing Unit, or NPU, which handles AI tasks. At the moment, this is primarily reserved for Windows Studio Effects, but we are seeing more and more developers take advantage of Intel's new NPU.

Moving over to battery life, the HP Spectre Foldable has a pretty large 6-cell 94.3WHr battery, which should net most users around 11 hours of battery life. The Asus Zenbook Duo, on the other hand, comes with a smaller 75WHr battery, and we haven't had a chance to test the laptop just yet. However, with the improvement made to battery life with the Intel Core Ultra processors, we hope that the Zenbook Duo will be able to manage around 10 hours of battery life, putting it right in league with the HP Spectre Foldable, even though it does come with a smaller battery.

Display

Bright OLED displays on show

The HP Spectre Foldable has a 17-inch OLED display, and the folding form factor allows you to set the screen up in 17, 14-, and 12-inch screen sizes. Regarding the display's quality, we found in our review that the Spectre Foldable covered 100% of the sRGB color gamut, 89% NTSC, 91% Adobe RGB, and 100% P3, making it one of the best laptop screens on the market.

The placement of the webcam started to raise issues with the screen's design. Our editor-in-chief Rich Woods noted in his review of the HP Spectre Foldable that when "using the Spectre Foldable full-screen with the kickstand, the webcam is on the side." This makes the webcam largely unusable in multiple orientations of the Spectre Foldable and is a major drawback to the Foldable's flexibility.

Switching over to the Asus Zenbook Duo, there are two configurations for the displays on offer. Both display options feature a dual-screen design with OLED panels, a 16:10 aspect ratio, a 500-nit brightness rating, and touchscreen compatibility. The only differences come down to the resolution, which is 1920x1200 at the starting point, with a 60Hz refresh rate. At the top end, there's a 2880x1800 resolution with a faster 120Hz refresh rate.

While it is a dual-screen laptop with multiple form factors, there is a 180-degree hinge between the screens. The hinge creates the space for where the keyboard is stored when not using it, and you can't lay the screens down flat, as you would on a Yoga Book 9i.

Unlike the HP Spectre Foldable, the Asus Zenbook Duo's webcam placement is a bit more logical. It allows you to use the Zenbook Duo's kickstand mode and still take work calls, with the webcam shooting you from straight on.

Design

Two cutting-edge laptop designs

The Asus Zenbook Duo features a detachable keyboard, typical of the few dual-screen laptops on the market. The full-size keyboard fits inside the laptop and provides users with a traditional typing experience. It also features a comfortable trackpad with haptic feedback. The keyboard is wireless and connects via Bluetooth. When you snap it to the bottom screen of the Zenbook Duo, it uses Pogo pins, providing a lag-free connection and charging the keyboard.

The Zenbook Duo features a built-in kickstand on the back of the laptop, making it simple to switch between multiple orientations. It's similar to the Microsoft Surface Pro's kickstand in that it's there whenever you need it.

Ports-wise, the Zenbook Duo offers a pretty wide range of ports. There's a USB Type-A port, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI 2.1, and the usual headphone jack. We would have liked to also see an SD card reader, but overall, this is a great port selection for a laptop in 2024. For anything missing, you can pick up one of the best Thunderbolt 4 docks to replace it.

Taking a look at the HP Spectre Foldable, you'll notice it's made out of magnesium, in a Slate Blue colorway that looks extremely similar to the HP Dragonfly G4. There's a kickstand on the back, allowing you to unfold the screen out into its 17-inch size and stand up. Laptop mode lets you use the HP Spectre Foldable folded at a 90-degree angle, with the keyboard magnetically attached.

You'll definitely need to pick up a Thunderbolt 4 dock with the HP Spectre Fold, as there are only two Thunderbolt 4 ports. For a $5,000 laptop, we feel like HP could have put some extra ports here.

Asus Zenbook Duo vs. HP Spectre Fold: Which is right for you?

The Asus Zenbook Duo takes advantage here of being the newer laptop, with updated hardware, and a significantly more affordable price. I also prefer the setup of the Zenbook Duo's dual screens instead of the HP Spectre Foldable's design, which eliminates the webcam from one of the most popular orientations. If you are picking up the Asus Zenbook Duo, we recommend getting it with a QHD resolution display as opposed to a 1920x1200 display. The Zenbook Duo also should be a better bet for content creation, although this laptop is not a workstation.

Asus Zenbook Duo (2024) Editor's Choice Featuring the new Intel Core Ultra processors, massive storage options, and up to 32GB of RAM with an OLED touch display, the Asus Zenbook Duo is not just an interesting laptop but a powerful, capable productivity laptop on its own. $1500 at Asus $1500 at Amazon

It's a bit tough to recommend a $5,000 laptop to anyone, especially one that now has slightly outdated hardware. It's a phenomenal laptop, as we noted in our review, but you could buy two to three of the best laptops on the market at this price point. However, if $5,000 doesn't mean much to you, and you want to see one of the best 17-inch OLED LCDs, the HP Spectre Foldable might be for you.