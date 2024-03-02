Asus Zenbook Duo (2024) With Core Ultra processors, lots of storage, up to 32GB of RAM, and an OLED display, not only is the Zenbook Duo a fascinating convertible machine with two screens, but it's a powerful, capable laptop in its own right. If you're looking for something premium and exciting, the Zenbook Duo is worth a look. Pros Lots of RAM and storage Powerful Core Ultra CPUs Convertible design Cons Integrated graphics Expensive $1500 at Asus

When you're in the market for a laptop, there's an overwhelming amount of choice. Do you want a traditional laptop or a 2-in-1 that can double as a tablet? Today, though, you can also opt for a convertible laptop that features two screens for a different kind of computing experience. Enter the Asus Zenbook Duo and Lenovo Yoga Book 9i.

These premium convertible machines are strong competitors in the convertible space, but which PC is right for you? Not to worry, because we've got the ultimate comparison between the Zenbook and the Yoga to help you make the best decision possible.

Price, availability, and specs

Premium machines at premium prices

Asus' Zenbook was announced at CES and some models are shipping now. Pricing begins at $1500, but if you opt for an Intel Core Ultra 9, 2TB of storage, 32GB of RAM, and a 120Hz OLED display, you can safely expect that pricetag to go much higher. If interested, you can click 'Notify me' on the Asus store page for the Zenbook to be updated when this machine is available.

Lenovo's Yoga Book 9i isn't out just yet, although you can pre-order one from the Lenovo site, and you'll have to wait until April for shipping. The base model of the Yoga Book goes for $2000, but if you plan on fully kitting out your convertible, like the Zenbook, you can expect prices to go far above that $2000 number. Although, configurations on the Yoga Book are more limited than on the Zenbook, so the top-end will likely be cheaper.



Asus Zenbook Duo (2024) Yoga Book 9i (2024) CPU Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 185H Intel Core Ultra 7 155U GPU Integrated Intel Arc graphics Intel Graphics (integrated) RAM 16GB, 32GB 7467MHz DDR5x 16GB, 32GB LPDDR5x-7467MHz (soldered) Storage 512GB, 1TB, 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD 512GB, 1TB M.2 2242 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD Battery 75Whr battery 80Wh Display (Size, Resolution) 2x 14-inch OLED, 1920x1200, 16:10 aspect ratio, 500 nit brightness, 60Hz refresh rate, touch or 2x 14-inch OLED, 2880x1800, 16:10 aspect ratio, 500 nit brightness, 120Hz refresh rate, touch Dual 13.3-inch touch, 2880x1800 (2.8K), OLED, 400 nits, 60Hz, Dolby Vision, VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500, 100% DCI-P3, glossy Camera FHD IR Webcam with Windows Hello, Asus AISense 5MP + IR, ToF 2.0, privacy shutter Speakers Harmon Kardon speakers with smart amplifier Quad 2W speakers, Dolby Atmos Ports 2x Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C) 1x USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 1x HDMI 2.1 1x Audio Jack Three Thunderbolt 4 Weight Without keyboard: 2.98 pounds (1.35kg), With keyboard: 3.64 pounds (1.65kg) 2.95 pounds (1.34kg) Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3

Design and displays

Traditional yet cutting-edge

With convertible laptops, the most 'traditional' design is something like a book made up of two displays connected by a hinge with an attachable keyboard, hence the Yoga 'Book' naming scheme. In this respect, that's what you're looking at with both the Yoga and the Zenbook. Naturally, this isn't a 'traditional' look for a laptop and will be a different type of portable computing experience.

Both machines look and feel sleek and premium, while they are also similar in terms of weight and size. The Zenbook features 14-inch displays, while the Yoga sports 13.3-inch displays, so the Zenbook is larger. However, the Zenbook is slightly thinner, while these laptops are about the same weight. At under three pounds, neither the Yoga nor the Zenbook is especially heavy, either.

When it comes to displays, the Yoga has two 13.3-inch 2.8K 60Hz OLED panels with peak brightnesses of 400 nits. The Zenbook features two 14-inch OLED panels with 500 nits of peak brightness, while you can choose between 1920x1200 60Hz or 2880x1800 120Hz panels. Of course, all the displays on both these laptops support touch functionality.

As you can see, the displays on the Zenbook are brighter, while you also get a 120Hz option, which makes the Zenbook the laptop with the best displays. Plus, you also get slightly more screen real estate with 14-inch panels over 13.3-inch ones. However, with webcams, the Yoga has a 5MP camera, while the Zenbook features a 2MP camera, so you will have a better cam with the Yoga.

Hardware and performance

The Zenbook comes out on top

When it comes down to hardware, there are some key differences in these machines.

With the Zenbook, you're getting up to a 45W Intel Core Ultra 9 185H alongside Intel's Arc integrated graphics tech, while with the Yoga, you're stuck with a 15W Intel Core Ultra 7155U and Intel's older integrated graphics tech. Beyond that, the Zenbook can feature up to 2TB of storage whereas the Yoga caps out at 1TB. In terms of RAM, both machines can have up to 32GB.

As you might expect, the Zenbook is simply the more powerful laptop thanks to a more powerful processor. This will definitely have an effect on battery life, but in terms of performance, the Zenbook is the better machine. However, thanks to integrated graphics, neither of these laptops are especially good at gaming, while if you're in need of some serious computational muscle, there are certainly better laptops than either of these.

If all you plan on doing is casual web browsing, word processing, and running apps that won't demand GPU processing, both of these laptops have more than enough power, but if you're looking to do some gaming or some serious video editing, look elsewhere.

Battery life

Requires further testing, but there are some takeaways

We haven't had a chance to go hands-on with either of these laptops, so you'll have to hang tight for our official review to get a full sense of what battery life is like. However, there are certainly some things to be said based on specs.

The Zenbook comes with a 75Whr battery, and, as mentioned above, it can come with up to a 45W chip. The Yoga, on the other hand, has an 80Whr battery and has a 15W chip. With a bigger battery and a much less power-hungry chip, depending on your configuration, it's safe to say the Yoga will have better battery life. However, by how much will require us to do some testing of our own.

Nonetheless, with more powerful chips to choose from, it's likely the case that the Zenbook will have worse battery life than the Yoga.

Zenbook Duo vs Yoga Book 9i: Which is right for you?

Two premium convertibles, one right choice

In general, you won't go wrong with either of these machines. Both are fairly powerful for lightweight laptops, feature modern Intel processors, and they both have OLED displays. Plus, since both of these laptops are on the more expensive end of things, neither is a great budget pick.

All that being said, though, the Zenbook has more storage, more powerful chips, bright displays, and a 120Hz option, making it our favorite of the two. However, if you don't need the power of the Zenbook and would rather a bigger battery and a less power-hungry chip, the Yoga is a solid choice.

With premium Intel Core Ultra chips, tons of ram, lots of storage, and responsive 120Hz displays, the Zenbook Duo is a mighty impressive convertible laptop that doesn't make hardware sacrifices in pursuit of its dual-screen design, making it well worth considering if you can afford one.