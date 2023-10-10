Source: Asus Asus Zenbook Pro Duo 14 OLED (2023) $1900 $2300 Save $400 With two screens, including a stunning OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, the Asus Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED is a laptop like no other. Plus, it comes with powerful Intel processors and Nvidia graphics. This is the lowest price we've seen yet for this model. $1900 at Amazon

Content creators and digital artists have some great deals to take advantage of during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, and the Asus Zenbook Pro Duo 14 OLED is the biggest example of exactly that. This top-tier laptop with two screens and high-end specs is down to its lowest price yet thanks to an ongoing deal, bringing it down to just $1,899.99 instead of $2,299.99.

What makes the Asus Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED great

Usually, we'd jump straight to the specs when talking about a laptop, but there's a lot more going on with the Asus Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED to make it special. As you can probably tell already, it has two screens to allow you to be even more productive in creative workloads. The main screen is an absolutely stunning 14.5-inch OLED panel with 2.8K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, and it's simply fantastic. But to help you go even further in your creative work, you get a second screen with half the height, a 12.7-inch diagonal panel, which supports both touch and pen input. This gives you more screen space to work with and quick access to controls in apps like Photoshop, Premiere Pro, and more.

And of course, the specs don't disappoint either. This model comes with an Intel Core i9 processor with 14 cores and 20 threads, paired with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 laptop GPU to handle demanding video editing workloads. There are more powerful models, but this is the only one with a big discount, and this GPU will already deliver a lot more performance than working with integrated graphics. You also get 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD, so you're very well served for all your creative workflows.

The Asus Zenbook Pro 14 OLED does have a bit of a downside with its awkward vertical touchpad on the right side of the keyboard, but it's a necessary sacrifice for that incredible second screen. You'd probably want to use it with a mouse anyway for maximum productivity.

Of course, while $1,900 is a great deal for this laptop, it's still not something everyone can afford. If you'd like something a little more affordable and maybe not as powerful, check out our roundup of Prime Day laptop deals.