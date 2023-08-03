ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED $1567 $2300 Save $733 The ASUS Zenbook Pro Duo 15 OLED has a unique dual-screen setup that makes productivity better than ever, plus it has the specs to back it up. $1567 at Amazon

The Asus ZenBook Pro Duo 15 is just one of those unique laptops that's pushing the boundaries of technology in order to introduce a new experience to consumers. While it might look a bit gimmicky, there's a practical use for a setup like this and part of the reason why it's one of the best creator laptops on the market.

Not only do you get a beautiful and vibrant 15.6-inch 4K OLED main display, but you also get a secondary touchscreen display by the keyboard as well. Furthermore, this laptop is packed with power thanks to its Intel i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB of storage, and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card.

While this laptop's original retail price came in at $2,300, it's now seeing a sizable discount, knocking 32% off, dropping it down to its lowest price ever, coming in at $1,567 for a limited time. So if you've been thinking about picking up a new laptop, this one's going to be an excellent choice.

What's great about the Asus ZenBook Pro Duo 15?

As mentioned before this laptop is packed with power, with an Intel i7-12700H processor, 16GB RAM, and 1TB of internal storage. In addition, you're getting a large 15.6-inch 4K OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate and 0.2ms response.

Furthermore, you get a 14-inch secondary display, which Asus is dubbing the ScreenPad Plus that offers touch and stylus support. This screen is highly versatile and is sure to add another element when it comes to your workflow. Despite all of this technology, the laptop is quite sturdy and is compliant with MIL-STD 810G military standards offering superb reliability and durability.

Why buy the Asus ZenBook Pro Duo 15?

Frankly put, this is an extremely powerful laptop, with a unique design, that's discounted well below ($766 off) its original retail price. Now, if you're not looking for a dual-screen solution, then there are plenty of other options, but if you're looking for a new experience, this is going to be a great option. Just be sure to grab this model while its on sale.