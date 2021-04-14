ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED, ZenBook Duo 14 dual-screen laptops make their way to India

ASUS is bringing two new premium ZenBook laptops to India. The new ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED and the ZenBook Duo 14 made their first appearance at CES earlier this year, featuring a secondary display called ScreenPad Plus to expand users’ productivity. Both the laptops are targeted at a wide audience ranging from creative professionals to gamers, thanks to the dual-screen experience and the powerful internal hardware.

Specification ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 Dimensions & Weight 359.8 x 249.2 x 21.5 ~ 21.5 mm

2.34kgs 324 x 222 x 16.9 ~ 17.3 mm

Starting at 1.57kgs Display 15.6-inch 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) OLED

touchscreen

touchscreen 440-nits brightness

100% DCI-P3 color gamut

Pantone Validated

VESA Display HDR 500 True Black

TUV Rheinland certified

14-inch secondary 4K (3840 x 1100)

IPS-level touchscreen 14-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS-level

400-nits brightness

100% sRGB color gamut

Pantone Validated

93% screen to body ratio

12.65-inch secondary (1920 x 515) IPS-level

touchscreen Processor Intel Core i9-10980HK

Intel Core i7-10870H Intel Core i7-1165G7

Intel Core i5-1135G7 GPU Intel UHD

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070

(8GB GDDR6) Intel Iris Xe

NVIDIA GeForce MX450 (2GB GDDR6) RAM & Storage Up to 32GB DDR4 RAM

1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD Up to 32GB LPDDR4X RAM

Up to 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD Battery & Power 92WHr battery

240W charger 70WHr battery

65W charger I/O USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

2x Thunderbolt 3

HDMI 2.1

3.5mm headphone combo jack

DC-in USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

2x Thunderbolt 4

HDMI 1.4

3.5mm headphone combo jack

Micro SD card reader Connectivity Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.0 Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.0 OS Windows 10 Home

Windows 10 Pro Windows 10 Home

Windows 10 Pro Other Features Harman Kardon speakers

Microphone array

Stylus support

Windows Hello face login

MIL-STD 810H certified Harman Kardon speakers

Microphone array

Stylus support

Alexa voice-recognition support

MIL-STD 810H certified

Windows Hello face login Price ₹2,39,990 ₹99,990

ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED

The new ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED comes with a 15.6-inch 4K UHD OLED NanoEdge touchscreen that offers a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, 178-degrees viewing angles, up to 440-nits of brightness, and VESA Display HDR 500 True Black certification. The display is also Pantone validated and TUV Rheinland certified. The secondary display sits right above the keyboard, measuring 14.1-inch diagonally, and raises at an angle for better viewing and airflow. It comes with a 3840 x 1100-pixel resolution with up to 400-nits peak brightness, 100% sRGB color gamut coverage, and stylus support.

The laptop is powered by the 10th-gen Intel Core processors available with up to a Core i9-10980HK, 32GB of DDR4 RAM, and 1TB M.2 PCIe 3.0 SSD storage. Graphics are handled by NVIDIA’s new GeForce RTX 3070, which essentially means that you can also enjoy gaming on this machine. The laptop also comes with Wi-Fi 6 support with Bluetooth 5.0, while I/O ports include two Thunderbolt 3 ports, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, HDMI 2.1, and a headphone jack. For audio, there are Harman Kardon-backed speakers along with a microphone array. ASUS also says that the notebook comes with MIL-STD 810G military-grade standard, making it durable and last longer. The notebook packs a 92Wh battery while the charger is rated at 240W.

ASUS ZenBook Duo 14

The ZenBook Duo 14 is a smaller laptop with a similar dual-screen setup to the ZenBook Pro Duo 15. The primary 14-inch FHD (1920 x 1080 pixels) display offers a 93% screen-to-body ratio and up to 400-nits brightness. It is also Pantone-validated, covers 100% of the sRGB color gamut, and gets TÜV Rheinland certification for low blue light. It also comes with ScreenPad Plus, a secondary 12.65-inch touchscreen that is tilted for improved readability and reduced glare. The notebook is powered by the latest 11th-Gen Intel Core processors and Intel Iris Xe graphics, along with the option of NVIDIA GeForce MX450 for discrete graphics. It also comes with Intel Evo-verification, meaning that you can expect this laptop to offer a good balance of performance, fast connectivity, and battery life.

The laptop will be available with up to an Intel Core i7-1156G7 processor, up to 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and 1TB of M.2 SSD for storage. In the connectivity department, you get two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, an HDMI 1.4, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It also features Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.0 wireless connectivity options. The battery on the laptop is said to last up to 17-hours, and with USB-C Easy Charge, you can charge the notebook using a USB-C Power Delivery-certified charger or any standard USB-C charger. Just like the 15-inch model, the ZenBook Duo 14 comes with Harman Kardon-backed speakers and an array microphone setup with support for Cortana.

Pricing and Availability

Coming to the price, the Asus ZenBook Duo 14 (UX482) will be available in India for ₹99,990 and will be available for purchase starting today. The Asus ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED (UX582) is priced at ₹2,39,990 and will be available for purchase in May. Customers can purchase either of these through Amazon, Flipkart, and offline retailers, including Asus Exclusive Stores, Croma, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales.