Amazon’s PC deals include $300 off the Asus Zenbook Pro Duo OLED laptop

Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale is well underway and will last until October 12. If you’re a Prime member looking for a new laptop then, then this means it’s a great time to check out Amazon’s PC deals for that new device. To tempt you, we found a really good $300 discount on the Asus Zenbook Pro Duo OLED laptop. We also found several other laptops, all-in-ones, and desktops that are discounted. Here’s a look at it all.

Topping our list is the ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 Laptop. If you’re a creator, then this is the ultimate laptop for you. Amazon’s sale brings the price down from $2,299 to $1,199, for a savings of $300. This device is powered by a 12th-generation Intel Core i7-12700H CPU, and it also comes with Nvidia RTX 3060 graphics. Other than that, it’s quite a unique laptop since it has a secondary tilting OLED screen known as a ScreenPad under the main 15.6-inch display. You can use it to add controls for apps like Photoshop as you edit your photos. Note that this is a very high-end laptop, too. It comes with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, so it should power throw most creativity-related tasks with ease.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Asus Zenbook Pro Duo The Asus ZenBook Pro Duo is the ultimate creator's laptop as it has an amazing OLED display and a secondary display above the keyboard. See at Amazon ($300 off)

Another great laptop that Amazon has discounted is the MSI Creator M16. Usually, this is priced at $1,599. but today’s sale brings it down to $1,399. It’s a savings of $200. All around, though, this is still a great laptop. It has 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processors, Nvidia RTX 3060 graphics, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. What’s even more important, though, is the display. The display is the newer 16:10 aspect ratio that leaves more room for multitasking. We think even as a productivity laptop that this will be great.

MSI Creator M16 The MSI Creator M16 has plenty of storage space and a great spacious display, making it an ideal laptop for creators. See at Amazon ($200 off)

Productivity laptops:

If you feel like none of those laptops meet your needs, then don’t worry. We have a bunch of other laptops you can buy below. These are all affordable machines, without GPUs, that should work well for students or everyday productivity.

All-in-one computers and desktops:

Don’t like laptops and prefer an all-in-one system or a desktop for use at a desk? Well, the good news is that Amazon’s PC Deals have these discounted too. There are more than a few of these that you can find discounted today. We selected just a few for you that we like.

Monitors:

Of course, if you buy one of these systems, you’ll need a display. Amazon Has a lot of these on sale today. We selected just the very best for you from Samsung to LG, and more.

And that’s some of Amazon’s PC deals that we can find with Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale. We hope you found something you like. But remember, you’ll have to grab these deals while they last. Amazon Prime Early Access ends on October 12. And don’t forget, Acer’s Amazon store has some good deals, too!