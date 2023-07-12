If you're in the market for a new laptop on Prime Day, the Asus Zenbook Pro Duo is one of the coolest that you can get. It features two screens; one regular screen for normal usage, and then another above the keyboard, kind of like the old MacBook touchbar but a lot cooler. Now you can get it for $400 less, bringing it down to just $1300.

ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED $1300 $1689 Save $389 The Asus Zenbook Pro Duo 15 OLED in this particular deal comes with an i7-12700H and an RTX 3060, perfect for intensive tasks or basic gaming. $1300 at Amazon

This laptop has a stunning 4K OLED HDR display with a 93% screen-to-body ratio. The panel has a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification, and Pantone validation. It also comes with a wide 4K secondary touchscreen. With 16GB of RAM and 1TB of NVMe storage too, it should handle more or less anything that you throw at it.

In addition to its stunning display, this laptop also has a unique secondary tilting OLED screen known as the Asus ScreenPad Plus. The ScreenPad is located below the main 15.6-inch display and can be used to add controls for apps like Photoshop as you edit your photos. This is one of the best laptops for creators especially. Not to mention how unique it is too; there's a second screen!

