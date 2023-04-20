Asus held its Thincredible launch event today, and living up to the title, it introduced the world's thinnest OLED laptop, the Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED. The company also revealed two other laptops, the Zenbook 14X OLED, a more powerful laptop for users who need more performance, and the AMD-powered Zenbook 15 OLED.

The Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED is less than 11mm thin

The highlight of Asus' announcements is the Zenbook S 13 OLED, which is, as we've mentioned the world's thinnest laptop with an OLED display. It's one of the thinnest laptops in general, coming in at 10.9mm, which is just enough for Asus to be able to say that the laptop is 1cm thin. Dubious marketing aside, this is an incredibly thin laptop all the same, and it doesn't sacrifice performance to get there. It also weighs just one kilogram.

It's powered by 13th-generation Intel Core processors, up to a Core i7-1355U, which is a very capable processor with 10 cores and 12 threads. It's exactly what you'd want in an ultrabook, so you don't have to settle for a 9W processor to get this level of thinness. It also has up to 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.

Of course, there's an OLED display and it comes in 2.8K resolution and with support for DisplayHDR 500 True Black and 100% coverage of DCI-P3, so it should look very good. There's also a Full HD webcam with 3D noise reduction, and even with this thin design, you get two Thunderbolt 4 ports, USB Type-A, HDMI, and a headphone jack. Asus also focused on sustainability with the design, attaining EPEAT Gold certification and using recycled aluminum and magnesium for chassis, recycled plastics for the keycaps and speakers, and recyclable paper for the packaging.

Asus said the Zenbook S13 OLED will be available this quarter in the UK for £1,499.99, but US pricing wasn't mentioned.

Asus Zenbook 14X OLED gets a bigger and smoother screen

Next up, the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED has also been upgraded for 2023. Of course, there are new 13th-generation Intel processors, up to a Core i9-13900H, with 14 cores and 20 threads, delivering powerful performance for content creation tasks. The laptop also now comes with optional discrete graphics in the form of an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 laptop GPU.

The big upgrade is the display, which is now a slightly larger 14.5-inch 16:10 OLED panel with 2.8K resolution and a smoother 120Hz refresh rate, up from the 90Hz of the previous model. It's also available in a configuration with up to 600 nits of brightness for an even better HDR experience. This model also packs a bigger 70Whr battery, promising up to 10 hours of battery life. Despite that, it's under 17mm thin and it weighs roughly 3.3 pounds. It also has two Thunderbolt ports in addition to HDMI and USB Type-A.

The Asus Zenbook 14X OLED will also be available in the second quarter, starting at £1,499.99.

Asus Zenbook 15 OLED

The last of the announcements is the Asus Zenbook 15 OLED, which is arguable the least exciting of the bunch. It comes packing AMD Ryzen 7035U series processors, up to a Ryzen 7 7735U. These processors include integrated AMD Radeon 680M graphics (Radeon 660M for the Ryzen 5 models), so you get solid GPU performance for some basic games or other tasks.

It features a 15.6-inch display with a more traditional 16:9 aspect ratio, and it does offer a 2.8K OLED option, but this is an optional upgrade. The base model of the Zenbook 15 actually comes with a regular IPS panel in Full HD resolution. If you opt for the OLED panel, you also get a 120Hz refresh rate, too. As usual, there's a Full HD webcam with 3D noise reduction here, too.

One of the more impressive aspects of the laptop is just how thin it is, coming in at just 14.9mm and weighing roughly 3.1 pounds. This is also an AMD laptop that supports USB4, at least in one of its two USB Type-C ports, so you should be able to plug in Thunderbolt peripherals and make full use of them, for the most part.

This is the cheapest laptop of the bunch, and it will be available in the UK in the third quarter of the year starting at £1,199.99.