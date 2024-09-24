There's a lot riding on Intel's Core Ultra Series 2 processors, also known as Lunar Lake. After the launch of the Qualcomm Snapdragon X series earlier this year, it became painfully obvious that Intel (alongside AMD) just couldn't live up to what the Arm architecture could offer. That, paired with the other troubles Intel has been facing, has left the company in a fairly vulnerable position.

Thankfully, the debut laptops for Intel's latest processors seem to hit most of the notes needed to make this a great offering. Intel appears to finally have figured out performance and power efficiency, and it still has the advantage of actually supporting gaming, which is the big pain point of Qualcomm-powered laptops.

Aside from that, Asus has also built a terrific laptop with the Zenbook S 14. This is a super sleek, thin, and premium feeling laptop that leaves very little to be desired across the board. This is the start of a new generation of Intel laptops, and it's a great one at that.

About this review: Intel sent us the Asus Zenbook S 14 for the purposes of this review. Neither Intel nor Asus had any input in its content.

Sleek and powerful Asus Zenbook S 14 (2024) A great start for Intel Lunar Lake 9 / 10 The Asus Zenbook S 14 is an excellent showcase for Intel's latest processors. It offers plenty of performance and still manages to be power efficient enough to easily last through a whole day. paired with an excellent display and a premium design. It's a great sign for Intel, and a great laptop overall. Pros Intel has finally made some big efficiency gains without sacrificing performance

Super sleek design that's both thin and light without sacrificing ports

Beautiful OLED display Cons Standby power consumption is still not amazing

Webcam isn't on par with the best laptops out there $1400 at Best Buy $1500 at Asus

Asus Zenbook S 14: Pricing and availability

The Asus Zenbook S 14 is available to order from Best Buy and Asus' official website alike. It's launching alongside other laptops that are debuting the Intel Core Ultra Series 2 processors, so it's shipping today.

Pricing starts at $1,399.99 for the model with 16GB of RAM, with a higher-end model featuring 32GB of RAM costing $1,499.99. Otherwise, the models available currently are identical, though more options may appear later on.

Specifications. CPU Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 268V GPU Intel Arch Graphics 140V (integrated) Display type OLED, 16:10 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3, PANTONE Validated, touch support Display (Size, Resolution) 14-inch, 2880x1800 RAM Up to 32GB (onboard) Storage Up to 1TB M.2 2280 Battery 72Wh Charge speed 60W charger included Ports 2x Thunderbolt 4, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 1x HDMI, 3.5mm headphone jack Operating System Windows 11 Webcam 1080p with Windows Hello Cellular connectivity No Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 7 Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.4 Form factor Clamshell Dimensions 12.22x8.45x0.47-0.51 inches (310.39x214.63x11.93-12.95mm) Weight 2.65 pounds (1.2kg) Speakers Quad stereo speakers by Harman/Kardon, Smart Amp, Dolby Atmos Colors Zumaia Grey, Scandinavian White Price Starting at $1,400 Expand

Design

Asus has perfected the aluminum laptop

Close

I've been a fan of Asus laptop designs for a while now, but this is the first time I get to see the company's most premium laptop firsthand for a longer period of time, and I love it. The Asus Zenbook S 14 leverages what Asus calls "Ceraluminum" for the lid. Asus uses a special treatment that turns the aluminum into "high-tech ceramic", which gives the material better scratch resistance while keeping the relative lightness of aluminum.

I didn't try breaking the laptop to test these claims, but what I will say is that this material looks and feels great, and it helps this laptop stand out from the myriad of aluminum laptops on the market. There's a very unique texture to the material when touching, and it feels a bit more welcoming than bare metal.

At 2.65 pounds, it's very light for a 14-inch laptop made of aluminum

The base of the laptop uses more regular aluminum, but it still looks and feels very premium, with some very intentional design choices. I really like how the speaker grill consists of larger etchings that look like a rounded square, with two small holes in each of the squares. It's a kind of machining that probably doesn't have much practical use, but it helps give this laptop that much more personality. Despite coming in a plain gray color, I never felt like this laptop was boring.

For a 14-inch laptop, this is a very portable machine, too. It comes in at just over 11mm thick at its thinnest point, and under 13mm at its thickest. And at 2.65 pounds, it's very light for a 14-inch laptop made of aluminum. To get significantly lower than that, you'd need magnesium, and that usually sacrifices the premium feel. Asus really nailed it here.

We're still not sacrificing ports

Close

In a world where classic ports have become an afterthought for the majority of premium laptops, Asus has been adamant in keeping these ports around no matter how premium the laptop is. In fact, I don't think this laptop could get any thinner with its current port selection.

On the left side on the laptop, you get two Thunderbolt 4 ports, along with HDMI and a headphone jack. On the right, a USB Type-A port with 10Gbps bandwidth. For a premium laptop, that's a lot of ports, and it covers a lot of bases. Both the HDMI and USB Type-A ports are almost as thick as the laptop's frame itself, so Asus couldn't have trimmed more fat if it wanted to.

Related Dell XPS 13 9345 review: A winner no matter the chipset The Dell XPS 13 now comes with a Qualcomm chipset and is just as winsome as its Intel brethren.

Keyboard and touchpad

The good news keeps coming

Asus really surprised me with the keyboard on the Zenbook 14 OLED I reviewed back in January, so this time, I knew what to expect. The Zenbook S 14 comes with a very good keyboard that's very comfortable to type on and doesn't do anything weird to make it awkward. All the keys are where you'd expect, and they're well spaced out so it all feels very comfortable. There's also a good amount of travel and a soft bottom out, so everything is in place for a good experience. The backlight helps if you often work in the dark, though this is something I don't really need since I never work in low light.

The Zenbook S 14 comes with a very good keyboard that's very comfortable to type on

As for the touchpad, Asus also did a good job. The surface is smooth and it's very easy to use this touchpad, and that's about all there is to say in terms of general use. However, Asus also included some interesting features using the edges of the touchpad. If you swipe up or down on the right side, you can change the display brightness, while using the left side changes the volume. You can also scrub videos by swiping along the top, and launch the Asus ScreenXpert app by swiping in from the top right corner.

2:44 Related Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (2024) review: A terrific laptop for travel with few compromises The Asus Zenbook 14 comes with a sharp OLED display and Intel Core Ultra processors elevating every aspect of the experience.

I did occasionally change the brightness by accident while using the laptop, so palm rejection could be a bit better, but it was far from a major issue.

Display

It's OLED, and it's great