Asus Zenbook S 16 $1100 $1400 Save $300 $1100 at Best Buy

In 2025, you don't always need to spend a ton of money to get a good laptop. In fact, some of the best laptops out right now can be had for around or under $1,000. With that said, if you've been looking for a laptop with a large screen that's plenty powerful, then this Asus Zenbook S 16 is going to be for you. Right now, you can score $300 off the original retail price, which drops it down to its lowest price to date at just $1,100.

What's great about the Asus Zenbook S 16?

Image Credit: Asus

The Asus Zenbook S 16 features an AMD Ryzen AI 9 processor that's paired with 24GB of RAM and 1TB of internal SSD storage. In addition, you get a large 16-inch 3K OLED touchscreen display with up to 500 nits of brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Furthermore, you also get an AMD Radeon 880m graphics card, which is plenty powerful, capable of handling most modern games with good frame rates. You also get long battery life with this model, and fast charging speeds that will have it charged up to 60% in just 49 minutes.

The laptop also packs an impressive six-speaker setup with support for Dolby Atmos and tuning by Harmon Kardon. You also get impressive connectivity as well with 2 Thunderbolt ports, one USB-A, an SD card reader, HDMI, and a 3.5mm audio jack. In addition to all of the above, the laptop is pretty easy to travel with, weighing just 3.31pounds, and measuring in at 0.43 inches thick.

And those worrying about durability will be happy to know that it meets MIL-STD 810H military standards. So you can take it with you wherever you go and can have peace of mind as it will work even in the harshest conditions. For the most part, you really can't go wrong here with this laptop.

It offers a wealth of specifications, and comes in a slim and lightweight package, while also being available at a lower price. This is the laptop you need if you want a big screen and lots of power. Just be sure to grab it quickly because this deal won't be around for much longer.