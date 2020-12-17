ASUS ZenBook and VivoBook lineups refreshed with 11th-gen Intel processors in India
ASUS has announced its new lineup of notebooks in India today featuring the latest 11th-gen Intel Tiger Lake processors in India. The ZenBook and VivoBook range are getting the new processors that were announced back in September, along with some new features added to the more premium models. Apart from the new processors, ASUS is also offering some of the models with NVIDIA’s mobile GPUs for improved graphics performance.

ASUS ZenBook

First let’s go through the ZenBook range, which is the company’s mid-to-upper range offering in the consumer notebook series. The new ZenBook Flip S UX371 takes the lead with its 4K UHD NanoEdge OLED HDR touch-screen display offering 400-nits of brightness. The ‘Flip’ denotes the fact that it comes with a 2-in-1 design allowing the display to be folded all the way to 180-degrees. ASUS claims that the panel on the ZenBook Flip S comes with 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 and 133% of the sRGB color gamuts. It is also Pantone validated and is said to offer 1.6-times the color volume compared to LCDs. The touchscreen comes with support for touch-stylus pens with up to 4096 pressure points. Then there is the ZenBook Flip 13 UX363, a slightly affordable 2-in-1 offering compared to the Flip S, that features a 1080p OLED display along with a compact and sleek design.

asus zenbook flip s product image

ASUS ZenBook Flip S UX371

The non-convertible versions of the ZenBook also get the new processor options including the ZenBook 14 UX435, which comes with the company’s ScreenPad feature. This is where the touchpad is actually a touchscreen and can be used to fire-up apps and software or even as a secondary display where you can drag and drop windows for improved multitasking. The slim and lightweight ZenBook 13 UX325 and ZenBook 14 UX425 models that were launched earlier this year with Intel’s 10th-gen processors, are also getting the latest processor options and are notably priced similarly to the last-gen models.

asus zenbook 14 product image

ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435

ASUS VivoBook

The VivoBook range has also been updated with the latest 11th-gen Intel processors, and these are aimed at mainstream notebook users. Hence, this range isn’t as premium as the ZenBook, but should offer a good value for money package.

asus vivobook flip product image

ASUS VivoBook Flip TP470

The VivoBook S range comes in 13-inch (S333), 14-inch (S433), and 15-inch (S532) models while the VivoBook Flip 14 TP470 is a 2-in-1 option. The most affordable option is the VivoBook Ultra which will be offered in 14-inch (K413) and 15-inch (K513) size variants.

asus vivoboook 15 k513

ASUS VivoBook K15 K513

All the above-mentioned notebooks are getting the new Intel Tiger Lake processors ranging from the Core i3-1115G4 to the Core i7-1165G7.

Pricing and Availability

ASUS is offering the notebooks via various distribution channels including online partners Amazon, Flipkart, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, Croma as well as various offline retailers including their own distribution channel.

ModelProcessorGraphicsDisplayRAM and StoragePrice
ASUS VivoBook Ultra K413/K513
  • Intel Core i3-1115G4
  • Intel Core i5-1135G7
  • Intel Core i7-1165G7
  • Intel Iris Xe
  • NVIDIA GeForce MX330 2GB (Optional)
14-inch FHD LED-backlit with 45% NTSC coverage
  • 4GB/8GB RAM
  • 256GB/512GB M.2 NVME PCIe SSD /256GB SSD + 1TB HDD
Starting at ₹49,990
ASUS VivoBook Flip 14 TP470
  • Intel Core i3-1115G4
  • Intel Core i5-1135G7
  • Intel Iris Xe graphics
  • Intel Iris Xe graphics Max 4GB LPDDR4X discrete graphics
14-inch FHD LED-backlit with 45% NTSC coverage
  • 8GB 4266MHz DDR4 RAM
  • 256GB/512GB M.2 NVME PCIe SSD
Starting at ₹51,990
ASUS VivoBook S S13/S14/S15 (S333/S433/S532)
  • Intel Core i5-1135G7
  • Intel Core i7-1165G7
  • Intel Iris Xe graphics
  • NVIDIA GeForce MX350 2GB GDDR5 (Optional)
  • 13.3-inch FHD LED‑backlit IPS panel
  • 14-inch FHD LED‑backlit IPS panel
  • 15.6-inch FHD LED-backlit display
  • 8GB 3200MHz LPDDR4
  • 512GB PCIe 3.0 M.2 SSD
  • 32GB Intel Optane (Optional)
Starting at ₹89,990
ASUS ZenBook 13/14 (UX325/UX425)
  • Intel Core i5-1135G7
  • Intel Core i7-1165G7

Intel Iris Xe graphics

  • 13.3-inch FHD IPS-level LCD Panel, Anti-glare display, LED Backlit
  • 14-inch FHD IPS-level LCD Panel, Anti-glare display, LED Backlit
  • Up to 16GB 4266MHz DDR4 RAM
  • Up to 1TB M.2 NVME PCIe SSD
Starting at ₹82,990
ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435
  • Intel Core i5-1135G7
  • Intel Core i7-1165G7
NVIDIA GeForce MX450 2GB GDDR6 

14-inch FHD IPS-level LCD Panel, Anti-glare display, LED Backlit (Optional touchscreen)

  • Up to 16GB 4266MHz DDR4 RAM
  • Up to 1TB M.2 NVME PCIe SSD
Starting at ₹99,990
ASUS ZenBook Flip 13 UX363
  • Intel Core i5-1135G7
  • Intel Core i7-1165G7
Intel Iris Xe graphics13.3-inch FHD OLED touch panel with 400nits brightness
  • Up to 16GB 4266MHz DDR4 RAM
  • 512GB M.2 NVME PCIe SSD
  • 32GB Intel Optane (Optional)
Starting at ₹94,990
ASUS ZenBook Flip S UX371Intel Core i7-1165G7Intel Iris Xe graphics13.3-inch 4K UHD OLED touch panel with HDR, 100% DCI-P3 coverage, and 400nits brightness
  • 16GB 4266MHz DDR4 RAM
  • 1TB M.2 NVME PCIe SSD
Starting at ₹1,49,990

