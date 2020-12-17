ASUS ZenBook and VivoBook lineups refreshed with 11th-gen Intel processors in India

ASUS has announced its new lineup of notebooks in India today featuring the latest 11th-gen Intel Tiger Lake processors in India. The ZenBook and VivoBook range are getting the new processors that were announced back in September, along with some new features added to the more premium models. Apart from the new processors, ASUS is also offering some of the models with NVIDIA’s mobile GPUs for improved graphics performance.

ASUS ZenBook

First let’s go through the ZenBook range, which is the company’s mid-to-upper range offering in the consumer notebook series. The new ZenBook Flip S UX371 takes the lead with its 4K UHD NanoEdge OLED HDR touch-screen display offering 400-nits of brightness. The ‘Flip’ denotes the fact that it comes with a 2-in-1 design allowing the display to be folded all the way to 180-degrees. ASUS claims that the panel on the ZenBook Flip S comes with 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 and 133% of the sRGB color gamuts. It is also Pantone validated and is said to offer 1.6-times the color volume compared to LCDs. The touchscreen comes with support for touch-stylus pens with up to 4096 pressure points. Then there is the ZenBook Flip 13 UX363, a slightly affordable 2-in-1 offering compared to the Flip S, that features a 1080p OLED display along with a compact and sleek design.

The non-convertible versions of the ZenBook also get the new processor options including the ZenBook 14 UX435, which comes with the company’s ScreenPad feature. This is where the touchpad is actually a touchscreen and can be used to fire-up apps and software or even as a secondary display where you can drag and drop windows for improved multitasking. The slim and lightweight ZenBook 13 UX325 and ZenBook 14 UX425 models that were launched earlier this year with Intel’s 10th-gen processors, are also getting the latest processor options and are notably priced similarly to the last-gen models.

ASUS VivoBook

The VivoBook range has also been updated with the latest 11th-gen Intel processors, and these are aimed at mainstream notebook users. Hence, this range isn’t as premium as the ZenBook, but should offer a good value for money package.

The VivoBook S range comes in 13-inch (S333), 14-inch (S433), and 15-inch (S532) models while the VivoBook Flip 14 TP470 is a 2-in-1 option. The most affordable option is the VivoBook Ultra which will be offered in 14-inch (K413) and 15-inch (K513) size variants.

All the above-mentioned notebooks are getting the new Intel Tiger Lake processors ranging from the Core i3-1115G4 to the Core i7-1165G7.

Pricing and Availability

ASUS is offering the notebooks via various distribution channels including online partners Amazon, Flipkart, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, Croma as well as various offline retailers including their own distribution channel.