Asus has confirmed the launch date for its next flagship smartphone, the Zenfone 10. According to an Instagram post from Asus Taiwan earlier today, the device will be unveiled in the country at 9 p.m. local time (9 a.m. ET) on June 29. The Zenfone 9 was introduced at the end of July last year, so the upcoming device is slated to arrive a month earlier.

The teaser posted by Asus also seems to show off the phone's design, including a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera in the left corner, mirroring the current model. The poster also shows a charging dock, which suggests that the Zenfone 10 will have wireless charging capabilities. The image also includes a gimbal, a pair of over-ear headphones and what looks like either a DSLR or a mirrorless camera. Their significance, however, remains unclear for now. The teaser also uses a light green accent color, possibly hinting at a vibrant new colorway for the upcoming device.

The Zenfone 10 will be the successor to the Zenfone 9, which was launched last year to almost universal acclaim for offering cutting-edge performance and a great software experience in a relatively small form factor. While Asus hasn't revealed whether the Zenfone 10 will be as compact as its predecessor, some rumors suggest that its display could be slightly bigger than the Zenfone 9's 5.9-inch screen in keeping with market trends. The device is expected to compete against the likes of the Galaxy S23 and the Pixel 7, both of which are larger than the Zenfone 9.

In terms of hardware, online rumors suggest that the Zenfone 10 could be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and feature a 6.3-inch FHD+ display. It is also expected to rock a 200MP main camera with OIS and sport a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast-charging. An earlier Geekbench listing also suggested that the device will run Android 13 out of the box. Overall, the Zenfone 10 is likely to be yet another interesting offering from Asus, and the good news is that we won't have to wait too long to get our hands on it.