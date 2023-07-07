Asus Zenfone 10 The Asus Zenfone 10 takes what was great about the previous generation and improves on it without losing what made the phone so wonderful. It's still compact but full of high-end specs and helpful software features to make it to perfect small phone. Pros Compact form factor Powerful internals Impressive battery life Cons 144Hz refresh rate only works in game mode No significant camera improvements No telephoto camera

The Asus Zenfone 9 was a treat for small phone superfans who were struggling to find a pocketable phone in the world of behemoths with massive curved and folding displays. It was a refreshing entry that checked a lot of the right boxes to deliver a reliable smartphone experience. I am glad the company is sticking to its guns and delivering yet another compact powerhouse in the form of Zenfone 10.

The Zenfone 10 doesn't move the needle in the compact phone space by making radical changes to its predecessor. It instead shares a lot of similarities to offer a similar experience with some minor improvements. In fact, they're more similar than you think, so let's take a quick look at the Asus Zenfone 10 vs Zenfone 9 comparison to find out which one is better to buy in 2023. Let's dive in!

Asus Zenfone 10 vs Zenfone 9: Pricing and availability

The Asus Zenfone 10 is yet to go on sale in the U.S., and it's expected to land sometime in Q3 this year. Asus is asking €799 for the lowest-tier variant of the Zenfone 10 in the European market, but we don't know how much it'll cost in the U.S. just yet. That leaves us with the Zenfone 9, which is readily available to purchase in the U.S. for a starting price of $650 at the time of this writing.

You can grab both 8GB and 16GB variants of the Zenfone 9 in Midnight Black, Red, Blue, and White colors. I'll update this space with more information about the Zenfone 10's pricing and availability in the U.S. soon, so stay tuned. It's expected to arrive in the for a starting price of $699 like the Zenfone 9 did last year, but there's no official confirmation on that just yet.

Asus Zenfone 10 vs Zenfone 9: Specifications

Here's a quick look at the specs sheet to find out how these phones stack up against each other on paper:



Asus Zenfone 10 Asus Zenfone 9 Brand Asus Asus SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Display 5.9-inch 120Hz (up to 144Hz in game) AMOLED 1080 x 2400 5.9-inch 120Hz AMOLED 1080 x 2400 Battery 4,300mAh, Wired 30W HyperCharge, Qi Wireless 15W 4,300mAh, Wired 30W Ports USB-C and 3.5mm audio jack USB-C and 3.5mm audio jack Operating System Android 13 Android 13 Front camera 32MP RGBW (pixel binning actual output photo: 8MP) 12MP f/2.5, 28mm, Dual Pixel PDAF Rear cameras Main: 50MP 6-axis Hybrid Gimbal Stabilizer 2.0, f/1.9, Wide: 13MP, f/2.2, FOV 120° Main: 50MP Gimbal OIS, f/1.9, Wide: 12MP, f/2.2, FOV 113° Connectivity 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC Dimensions 2.68x5.77x0.36 inches (68x146.55x9.14 mm) 2.68x5.77x0.37 inches (68x146.55x9.39 mm) Colors Midnight Black, Starry Blue, Aurora Green, Eclipse Red, Comet White Midnight Black, White, Red, Blue Weight 6.07 ounces (172g) 5.96 ounces (169g) IP Rating IP68 IP68 RAM and Storage 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, 16GB/512GB 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, 16GB/256GB

Asus Zenfone 10 vs Zenfone 9: Design and build quality

The Zenfone 10, as you can tell from the images, looks very similar to the outgoing model. Both phones have a plastic back with massive camera sensors, while the front is dominated by a 5.92-inch OLED panel with a chin larger than the forehead. You'd have a hard time telling the two phones apart if it wasn't for the different color options or the different text and logo placement at the back. The new Zenfone model will be available in Midnight Black, Starry Blue, Aurora Green, Eclipse Red, and Comet White colors, whereas the Zenfone 9 is available in Starry Blue, Moonlight White, Sunset Red, and Midnight Black colors. Both phones have aluminum frames with chamfers to make the device feel comfortable in hand.

Not only are you looking at a similar design, but you're also looking at identical dimensions overall. That's right, the dimensions of the Zenfone 10 and Zenfone 9 are so similar that many of your existing Zenfone 9 cases will fit the newer model. The newer model is just a hair thinner and weighs a few more grams than the previous-gen version. The compact form factor allows you to easily use both phones with one hand and comfortably reach all the way across their screens. The Zenfone 9's "ZenTouch" button is also available on the Zenfone 10, and you can use it to pull down the notification shade with just a swipe. The same button, in case you're wondering, still acts as the fingerprint scanner on the Zenfone 10, so there are no changes there.

Both Zenfone 9 and Zenfone 10 carry an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, and you also get all the other basics, including a dual-speaker setup, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and more.

Asus Zenfone 10 vs Zenfone 9: Display

You get a 5.92-inch OLED screen on both phones, and they're both protected with Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus panels. It's a 20:9 aspect ratio panel with a 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution. They're both HDR10+ panels with a peak brightness of 1100 nits. The only difference between the two displays is that the one on the Zenfone 10 can overdrive itself to a 144Hz refresh rate while gaming. They both top out at a 120Hz refresh rate during regular usage, though, so it's not necessarily a game-changing feature or a significant difference. It's safe to say that you're not going to notice any difference between the two displays, even if you compare them side-by-side.

Asus Zenfone 10 vs Zenfone 9: Internal hardware and performance

The Asus Zenfone 10, just like the Zenfone 9, is packed with some powerful internals to go head-to-head with other high-end flagship phones on the market. The Zenfone 10 — being the newer phone — obviously has better internals compared to its predecessor. You get Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip as opposed to the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 on the Zenfone 9. The newer model also tops out at 8GB RAM and 512GB of storage as opposed to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Notably, Asus is also using UFS 4.0 storage modules instead of UFS 3.1 for better overall output.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is definitely more powerful than the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, but you're not going to notice a difference between the two unless you're looking at raw performance and benchmark numbers. They're both going to be extremely fast and snappy devices, so day-to-day usage will not be an issue with either phone. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, however, is slightly more power efficient, and it would help you get a couple more hours of usage on a single charge. Both phones pack a 4,300mAh battery with support for up to 30W wired charging, but only the Zenfone 10 supports wireless charging at up to 15W.

Zenfone 9

All things considered, you won't notice any difference between the two phones when it comes to performance and day-to-day usage. The newer chipset on the Zenfone 10, however, has a slight edge when it comes to resource-intensive tasks, and it also will go a long way to ensure your device is future-proofed. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is among the best mobile chipset available right now, and it's worth considering if you're looking to get the best performance out of your device.

Asus Zenfone 10 vs Zenfone 9: Cameras

Both phones in this comparison sport a dual-camera setup at the back, and they both carry the same 50MP Sony IMX766 main sensor with an f/1.9 aperture. You still get multi-directional PDAF and Gimbal OIS for this particular sensor, meaning they're both identical. The secondary ultrawide camera on the Zenfone 10 is a 13MP f/2.2 sensor with a wider 120-degree field of view as opposed to the 12MP f/2.2 sensor on the Zenfone 9 with a 113-degree field of view. Asus has updated the selfie shooter on the Zenfone 10 to a 32MP f/2.5 sensor versus a 12MP f/2.5 sensor on the last year's model. You don't get a telephoto camera on either of these phones, so keep that in mind. We haven't had a chance to capture the same set of photos using both phones for a side-by-side comparison yet, but I'll leave separate camera samples below for you to check out.

Asus Zenfone 10 camera samples:

Asus Zenfone 9 camera samples:

Both phones can also shoot great-quality videos with tons of details and excellent stabilization. It is, however, worth pointing out that 4K recording using the Zenfone 10's rear camera tops out at 60fps as opposed to 120fps on the Zenfone 9. They both can record 8K videos at 24fps, though.

Asus Zenfone 10 vs Zenfone 9: Software

Both phones run Asus' ZenUI based on Android 13, and you get the option to pick between the "Stock Android" or the "Asus Optimized" mode. The software experience is identical on both phones, so you won't miss out on any features by picking one over the other. You get some nice features as a part of ZenUI, and it doesn't add a ton of apps in the name of bloatware, either, which is good.

I like what Asus is doing with its ZenUI interface, but I can't say I am a fan of its software support. The company only promises two major OS updates and up to four years of security updates for both Zenfone 9 and Zenfone 10, which is less than what you get with other high-end phones on the market. The Zenfone 9 has already received one of those two updates, meaning it'll only receive incremental security patches after 2023's Android 14 release. The Zenfone 10, on the other hand, will receive an additional Android OS update, but it's still not on par with what other manufacturers are promising in 2023.

Asus Zenfone 10 vs Zenfone 9: Which one should you buy?

The Zenfone 10, as I mentioned earlier, doesn't have an official availability date yet, and we don't know how much it'll cost in the U.S. either. But considering it carries the same €799 price tag in Europe as the Zenfone 9 did at launch, it's safe to assume that it'll start at the same $699 in the U.S. It's definitely a no-brainer at that price, considering you're getting a new phone with some nice upgrade for the same starting price as the last one. The upgraded Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip is a solid addition, and so is the added storage option and things like wireless charging. Asus has also improved the cameras overall, although a telephoto lens would've made it much easier to recommend.

The last year's Zenfone 9, however, is still an excellent phone, so I definitely don't recommend ditching it to upgrade to the Zenfone 10. In fact, I suggest considering it as a solid alternative if you're buying a new compact phone, especially since it's readily available right now at a discounted price. It remains one of the most powerful devices out there, and it'll serve you well for many years. I just wish Asus had better software updates policy in place to ensure its users get more value out of their phones.