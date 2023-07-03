For those of us who like to tweak our home screen and change the wallpaper often, it's always interesting to see what's included on the latest and greatest phones. The Asus Zenfone 10 was released recently, and we already have all the static and live wallpapers from the device available for your perusal and download.

Static wallpapers

The firmware for the Zenfone 10 packs a total of 25 static images. Nine of them are optimized for the lock screen, featuring a resolution of 1080 x 2400. You can also find larger versions of those, boasting more pixels (2400 x 2400).

Additionally, there are a handful of wallpapers correlate to some of the Zenfone 10's colors with a simple "10" front and center. We have also managed to extract one wallpaper asset from the stock launcher APK.

Without further ado, here's a gallery of all the static wallpapers:

Live wallpapers

When it comes to live wallpapers, Asus has shipped two unique animations. They are available as MP4 video snippets, and you can check them out below.

Keep in mind that the wallpapers shown above have been resized and compressed to save bandwidth. In order to get the most out of them, we recommend downloading the original quality image and video assets from the next section.

Download

If you'd like the untouched wallpapers in their original resolutions, you can grab them at the link below.

Download the Asus Zenfone 10 wallpapers

While dealing with the still images shouldn’t pose a problem, you might have to download a third-party app to use the live wallpaper. If you’re not sure how to use the MP4 file as a live wallpaper, check out our detailed guide on how to set videos as live wallpapers on Android for instructions.