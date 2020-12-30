ASUS begins global rollout of Android 11 update for ZenFone 6

A few months ago, ASUS began testing a beta version of Android 11 for the ZenFone 6. Now, the company has begun the rollout for a stable version of Android 11 to ZenFone 6 owners around the world.

Today’s rollout follows the recent release of Android 11 for the ZenFone 6 in Taiwan. The update is filled with plenty of new features that come with Android 11, plus some of ASUS’ own ideas.

Here’s the full changelog:

Upgraded system to Android 11 on ZenFone 6 Please back up your data before upgrading to Android 11. If you need to go back Android 10,please refer to the official website that remeber it will erase all data from your device. Some 3rd party apps are not compatible with Android 11. Removed Private Listening, ZenUI Help, and one hand mode Integrated PowerMaster features into Battery Settings. Removed Avast scanning engine. Removed Smart group, Icon alignment and Icon packs functions in Launcher. Allowed to organize app icons across screens after tapping empty area Implement new ZenUI design and features Improvement of the Quick Settings panel design, and support media control. Removed Multi-window tile and added Nearby Share tile (Need to add manually) “Auto-download and install via Wi-Fi” is always on in System when upgraded. Support navigation gestures for 3rd-party launcher.

Many of the new features on the ZenFone 6 are related to design, including a new ZenUI design and the removal of Smart group functionality in Launcher. The Quick Settings panel has also been tweaked, providing users with a better experience.

According to ASUS, the software is rolling out in batches, so it may take a few days for you to see the update. To check if Android 11 is available for your ZenFone 6, head to Settings > System > System Update.

If you own the ZenFone 6 on T-Mobile in the U.S., a recent update enabled VoLTE on the device. ASUS recommends you back up your device before updating to Android 11.