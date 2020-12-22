ASUS ZenFone 6 update enables VoLTE on T-Mobile in the US

The ASUS Zenfone 6 (sold as the ASUS 6Z in India) was one of the beefy flagship phones of 2019. It has a 6.4-inch FHD+ display without notch, a unique flip camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, a massive 5,000mAh battery, and a headphone jack. The latest update to the phone should bring a cheer for its users in the US, as the ZenFone 6 can now make use of VoLTE on T-Mobile’s network. This is an important functionality as more carriers move towards adopting VoLTE on their network.

ASUS ZenFone 6 XDA Forums

Tagged as software version 17.1810.2011.183, the update for the ASUS ZenFone 6 is based on the stable Android 10 branch. The incremental OTA weighs in at just 65MB and brings with it the November 2020 security patches. Although VoLTE support for T-Mobile is meant for the US variant of the phone, the same build is rolling out for other regional models as well.

To recall, the ASUS ZenFone 5Z, ZenFone 7, ROG Phone II, and ROG Phone 3 have already received VoLTE support on T-Mobile. It was early-October when a limited Android 11 beta build for the ZenFone 6 initially brought T-Mobile VoLTE support. Now that ASUS has finally delivered the long-anticipated functionality via stable channel, it means that users no longer need to tinker with the internal diagnostic interface of the modem and set the correct parameters in order to enable advanced cellular services such as VoLTE and VoWiFi on their ZenFone 6 units.

Since this is a phased rollout, it will likely take some time for the update to reach all devices across the globe. If you haven’t received the OTA notification on your ZenFone 6 yet, you can go to Settings > System and tap on the “System Updates” button to see if there’s any new firmware available for your phone.