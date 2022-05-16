ASUS ZenFone 7 and 7 Pro start receiving stable Android 12 update

ASUS has been hard at work releasing Android 12 updates for its smartphone portfolio. Last week, the Taiwanese OEM published a beta build of Android 12 for the two-year-old ROG Phone 3. The ZenFone 7 and 7 Pro, ASUS’ mainstream flagships from 2020, were also in line to receive the same treatment. True to its word, the company has now initialized the stable Android 12 update rollout to the ZenFone 7 series owners around the world.

The latest release for the ZenFone 7 lineup comes in the form of software version 31.0210.0210.250. The new build brings all the new features introduced in Android 12, along with a couple of minor changes in ASUS’s own Zen UI. Since the vanilla ZenFone 7 (ZS670KS) and its “Pro” variant (ZS671KS) share the same firmware base, the release notes for the device duo are identical.

Here is the official changelog:

Please back up your data before upgrading to Android 12. If you want to downgrade the software version to Android 11 by official software package, it will erase all data from your device Upgraded system to Android 12 Revamped Mobile Manager, Contacts, Phone, File Manager, Calculator, Clock, Gallery, Weather, Sound recorder, Settings, Data Transfer, Local backup, Setup wizard, System update apps Adjusted Quick Settings panel, notification tray, and volume panel to Android 12 design Added privacy dashboard, camera and microphone indicators, show clipboard access, approximate location access, and microphone access features Replaced ASUS Safeguard with stock Emergency SOS Introduced the new widget page design in Launcher. Adjusted the position of the screenshot option and removed the hotseat app icons in the Overview page. Removed the Quick Settings layout option in the Display settings ASUS Phone removed SIP calling support Added system charging animation Merge WiFi and mobile network options to Internet settings

Many of the new features in this update are directly related to the Android 12 design, including the privacy indicators and revised volume panel. The Quick Settings panel has also been tweaked, providing users with a better experience.

According to ASUS, the software is rolling out in batches, so it may take a few days for you to see the update. To check if Android 12 is available for your ZenFone 7/7 Pro, head to Settings > System > System updates. The company has yet to make the full update package public, so there is no way to manually sideload the new build as of yet.

Source: ASUS ZenTalk Forums