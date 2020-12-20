OmniROM, TWRP, and Google Camera ports are available for the ASUS ZenFone 7 series

ASUS launched their ZenFone 7 lineup back in August this year and the device duo have been quite well received. In a bid to make the phones more attractive to the aftermarket development community, the company promptly published the bootloader unlock tool and the kernel source code. Thanks to the OEM’s proactive support, we even saw the release of a public beta of Android 11 for the device. Third-party development for the ZenFone 7 series has been on high-gear ever since and we now have the first custom ROM, an unofficial TWRP port, and working Google Camera ports for it.

ASUS ZenFone 7/7 Pro Forums

Unofficial TWRP

In case you’re planning on fiddling with your ZenFone 7, you’d be glad to know that XDA Recognized Developer Captain_Throwback has already released an unofficial TWRP build for the device. You can download it from the forum thread linked below and follow the instructions in the first post to easily replace the stock recovery with TWRP on your device. Do note that you’ll first have to unlock the bootloader before you can go ahead with the installation.

Download unofficial TWRP for the ASUS ZenFone 7 series

Unofficial OmniROM

The first custom ROM is also available for the ZenFone 7 family, and it comes in the form of OmniROM. According to the developer, XDA Senior Member micky387, the ROM comes with SELinux enforced, which is a big plus in terms of security. Users interested in flashing the ROM should carefully refer to the instructions mentioned by the developer in the ROM thread.

Download unofficial OmniROM for the ASUS ZenFone 7 series

Google Camera port

If you want to get the most out of the camera, you should check out ported Google Camera APKs. There are a few options available in our forums, like the one based on version 7.3 by XDA Senior Member mickey36736 and another one based on Google Camera 8.0 by XDA Senior Member Arnova8G2. The auxiliary camera sensors reportedly work fine with these ports, which can really come in handy for utilizing the ultra-wide angle and telephoto cameras. Try them out by following the link below.

Download Google Camera ports for the ASUS ZenFone 7 series

We expect to see more development work on the ZenFone 7 lineup, e.g. official inclusion within the TWRP and the LineageOS projects, soon. For now, the doors have opened for users to try something outside of ASUS’ offerings.