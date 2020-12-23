ASUS releases new updates for the ZenFone 7 and ROG Phone 3 with security patches and bug fixes

ASUS has started rolling out new updates for the ZenFone 7, ZenFone 7 Pro as well as its latest gaming smartphone, the ROG Phone 3. The new updates arrive just a week after we saw the company rolling out a new update for the ROG Phone II where it finally introduced 90fps on PUBG Mobile.

The new firmware update for the ZenFone 7 and the ZenFone 7 Pro comes with version number 29.14.53.14. According to the patch notes shared on the ZenTalk forums, the new update brings the November Android security patch and improvements in the camera department.

ASUS ZenFone 7/7 Pro 29.14.53.14 update release notes:

Updated Android security patch (2020/11/5)

Improved camera quality

On the other hand, the new update for the ROG Phone 3 has version number 17.0823.2012.122. It brings the latest December Android security patch to the smartphone along with improved 5G connection stability, and a fix for the Bypass Charging feature where it would occasionally not work. The new update also enables VoLTE on Maxis (Malaysia), Telia (Lithuania), Rakuten (Japan) and VoWIFI on CSL/Smartone/3HK/CMHK (Hong Kong). As for gaming features, the new update brings an Auto-lock touch function to Game Genie. This feature is said to turn on the lock touch mode when the screen is idle for a certain duration. The Aura light function also gets some stability fix when using the phone with the ROG Armor Lighting case.

ASUS ROG Phone 3 17.0823.2012.122 update release notes:

Updated to December 2020 Android security patch

Enabled VoLTE on Maxis (Malaysia), Telia (Lithuania), Rakuten (Japan)

Enabled VoWIFI on CSL/Smartone/3HK/CMHK (Hong Kong).

Added Auto-lock touch function to Game Genie. This feature Turns on lock touch mode when the screen is idle for a certain duration

Improved grayscale performance of the display

Improved Aura light function stability with the ROG Phone Armor Lighting case

Fixed occurrence where System UI does not respond after clearing a long list of notifications

Fixed issue where Bypass Charging feature would occasionally not work

Improved 5G Connection stability

Fixed audio crackling and static noise when recording the music with SMULE APP.

Turned on the “Auto-download-and-installation via Wi-Fi” setting in System update by default

The new OTA (over the air) updates for the ZenFone 7 series and the ROG Phone 3 are rolling out in batches. This means it may take some days for you to receive the update notification. You can manually check for the update by heading to System updates which can be found under Settings >System. The ability to manually update by grabbing the firmware files is not available at the moment.

ASUS ROG Phone 3 Forums ||| ASUS ZenFone 7 Forums