ASUS ZenFone 7 update brings the Android 12-like one-handed mode from ZenUI 8

ASUS is rolling out a new software update to the ZenFone 7 and ZenFone 7 Pro. The latest update brings along new security patches, fixes bugs, and adds a new Android 12-like one-handed mode.

The update, v30.41.69.89, has started rolling out to the ZenFone 7 family. The most notable change in the latest software is the newer one-handed mode which debuted on the ZenFone 8 series. This version of the one-handed mode looks and behaves a lot like the one-handed mode we saw in Android 12, allowing you to swipe down near the bottom of the screen to bring the screen down.

One-handed mode isn’t actually new to ZenUI or to the ZenFone 7 series, though. Before the Android 11 update, the ZenFone 7 series had ASUS’ older one-handed mode implementation. It was triggered via a double-tap of the home button or from the Quick Setting panel and shrunk the screen both horizontally and vertically — as opposed to the new Android 12-like implementation, which only shrinks vertically.

Check out the new one-handed mode demo in ZenUI 8 from Mishaal’s ZenFone 8 review below. And you can see how closely it resembles Android 12’s one-handed mode here.

Apart from the new one-handed mode, the ZenFone 7 update also addresses video freezing when shooting in 4K 60fps, lag and frame drops in games, and the weather app not syncing properly.

Full update changelog:

Updated Android security patch

Fixed the recording freeze when using 4K 60FPS

Fixed the obvious color blocks in the photos of beautiful skin mode

Fixed the weather app will not update automatically

Added One Hand mode

Fixed the lag and frame drop issue when playing the game

ASUS is rolling out the new software update in a staged manner, so it might take some time before it reaches your device. If you don’t want to skip the wait, you can download the full OTA zip linked below and manually flash it on your phone.

Download WW_30.41.69.89 OTA for the ZenFone 7 / 7 Pro