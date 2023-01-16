Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

After rolling out the Android 13 update for the Zenfone 9 last month, Asus has now started seeding the update to the Zenfone 8 and its "Flip" variant. The releases pack the Android security patches for January 2023, along with all the new features Google introduced in Android 13.

The stable Android 13 update for the Zenfone 8 series comes in the form of software version 33.0210.0210.210. At the moment, the builds are available for most of the regional variants, sans Japan. If you own any of these models and are located in Russia, India, Taiwan, or Europe, be on the lookout for an OTA notification in the coming days.

You can check out the full changelog below:

The rollout of Android 13 for the Zenfone 8 family actually lines up with the timeline Asus revealed back in November last year. If the company keeps its promise, we should see stable Android 13 made available for the ROG Phone 6 and 6D before the end of the first quarter of this year, followed by the ROG Phone 5 and 5S sometime in the second quarter.

XDA Forums: Asus Zenfone 8 || Zenfone 8 Flip

Download: Android 13 for the Asus Zenfone 8 and 8 Flip

As is common with staged software rollouts, the new update may take some time to reach all devices, so don't worry if you're not seeing any update notification on your device just yet. Fortunately, Asus has already uploaded the full firmware packages to its support site, so you can easily sideload the update if you want.

  • Asus Zenfone 8 (sold as Asus 8Z in India)
  • Asus Zenfone 8 Flip

Source: Asus support (1, 2)