After rolling out the Android 13 update for the Zenfone 9 last month, Asus has now started seeding the update to the Zenfone 8 and its "Flip" variant. The releases pack the Android security patches for January 2023, along with all the new features Google introduced in Android 13.

The stable Android 13 update for the Zenfone 8 series comes in the form of software version 33.0210.0210.210. At the moment, the builds are available for most of the regional variants, sans Japan. If you own any of these models and are located in Russia, India, Taiwan, or Europe, be on the lookout for an OTA notification in the coming days.

You can check out the full changelog below:

Upgraded system to Android 13 Revamped Mobile Manager, Contacts, Phone, Emergency Dialer, File Manager, Calculator, Clock, Gallery, Weather, Sound recorder, Settings, Data Transfer, Local backup, and so on. Adjusted Quick Settings panel, notification tray, and volume panel to Android 13 design Added the notification permission feature. You can adjust the permission of each apps in the Apps & notifications Settings. System clipboard added "Auto delete" and editor features Added the QR code scanner option for the lock screen shortcut feature, and the Control from locked device feature in the Security & lock screen setting According to Digital Wellbeing setting, system color scheme can be set to automatically switched by the bedtime option Adjusted the Vibration & haptic strength setting, Display and font size setting, and the width/length of navigation white bar when choosing gesture navigation Changed to the Blocked numbers setting in Phone to stock behavior. You will not receive calls or texts from blocked numbers. Removed the Call duration setting Replaced original Style settings to new Wallpaper & style settings - Remove shape option, support Themed icons, and the system color is reset to blue. Added link quick share feature in ASUS Launcher Added Asus customization preferences setting. Allows applying the collection of commonly used customization settings with one click. Removed the ‘Calm’ and ‘Elegant’ options in the Power button menu style setting. Adjusted the design of the dialpad and contacts details page in the Phone app to display information more clearly. Some 3rd party apps are not compatible with Android 13 yet Upgrade system modes to the latest version, including "High performance", "Dynamic", "Durable" and "Ultra durable." Game Genie is also upgraded to the latest version, to allow quick switching of system modes in games. read more

The rollout of Android 13 for the Zenfone 8 family actually lines up with the timeline Asus revealed back in November last year. If the company keeps its promise, we should see stable Android 13 made available for the ROG Phone 6 and 6D before the end of the first quarter of this year, followed by the ROG Phone 5 and 5S sometime in the second quarter.

XDA Forums: Asus Zenfone 8 || Zenfone 8 Flip

Download: Android 13 for the Asus Zenfone 8 and 8 Flip

As is common with staged software rollouts, the new update may take some time to reach all devices, so don't worry if you're not seeing any update notification on your device just yet. Fortunately, Asus has already uploaded the full firmware packages to its support site, so you can easily sideload the update if you want.

Asus Zenfone 8 (sold as Asus 8Z in India) WW/TW/EU/RU/IN WW-33.0210.0210.210 Full update

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip WW/TW/EU/RU/IN WW-33.0210.0210.210 Full update



Source: Asus support (1, 2)