ASUS ZenFone 8’s Android 12 stable update begins rolling out

Following the first stable rollout of Android 12 on Pixel devices, several OEMs have released both stable and beta updates to their devices. While some, like Samsung and OnePlus, have already released stable versions of Android 12 to their latest flagship devices, most others are still on the beta channel. ASUS has now also boarded the update train, as the Taiwanese OEM is seeding the first stable build of Android 12 to the ZenFone 8.

The Android 12 update with version number 31.1004.0404.55 is reportedly rolling out to some ZenFone 8 users, who are on the stable channel. Apart from the obvious aesthetic and functional changes that Android 12 brings, the newest build doesn’t seem to include anything original. The update is just over a gigabyte in size, so keep that in mind when you get the OTA notification.

H/T: 4PDA member MaximG80

It’s most likely that ASUS has opted for a staggered rollout model. This is the reason why we have yet to see an official announcement thread regarding the update on the company’s ZenTalk forums.

You can download the incremental OTA zip from the link below and flash it manually only if you are running version 30.12.112.62 on the WW variant of the ASUS ZenFone 8. Keep in mind that the existing beta participants are likely to get a comparatively smaller OTA package.

Download Android 12 OTA ZIP for the ASUS ZenFone 8

The aforementioned build still includes the November 2021 Android security patches, even though the December 2021 SPL is already available on a handful of devices. Perhaps ASUS will release a more updated security patch in the next few weeks. We’ll see how everything shapes out as the Android 12 rollout expands across the globe, which is likely to happen over the course of this month.

The rollout of Android 12 for the ZenFone 8 actually lines up with the timeline ASUS revealed in October. If the company keeps its promise, we should see stable Android 12 made available for the ZenFone 8 Flip before the end of this year, followed by the ROG Phone 5 and ROG Phone 5S sometime in Q1 2022.