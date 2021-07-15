ZenFone 8 update adds “tap to show” AOD and improves thermal performance

The ASUS ZenFone 8 is a phone with a lot of hype around it, and with good reason. We absolutely loved it in our review and dubbed it the small phone to beat in 2021, as it offers a flagship experience in a rather compact form factor. Since its launch, the phone has received quite a few software updates that addressed some of the bugs we encountered during our review and expanded VoLTE compatibility to more carriers. Now, ASUS is rolling out yet another update to the phone that adds a “tap to show” always-on display feature, improves the device’s thermal performance, and enables VoLTE on even more carriers.

Along with the features mentioned above, the latest ZenFone 8 update brings improvements to the camera and call quality, better pocket mode threshold and detection, improved thermals for phone calls and cameras, and more. The full changelog for the latest ASUS ZenFone 8 update is reproduced below:

【Release Note】

Optimized system stability Improved Pocket mode threshold and detection Optimized phone call quality Improved camera quality Added AOD ‘Tap to show’ function Improved thermals for ASUS Camera Improved the thermals for phone calls during suspend Enabled VoLTE & VoWiFi on Vodafone & Deutsche Telekom (Netherlands) Enabled VoLTE & VoWiFi on Deutsche Telekom (Hungary) Enabled VoLTE on Vodafone (Ireland) Enabled VoWiFi on MTS (Russia) Updated Android security patch to 2021-05-05

Additionally, ASUS has updated the Android security patch level to May 2021 (which is slightly outdated, admittedly). ASUS says it’s rolling out these OTAs in batches, so it might take some time for the update to reach your device. You can also head to Settings > System > System updates to manually check for the update. ASUS has been on the ball with updates for the ZenFone 8, as there’s even an Android 12 beta that you can get for it too.

It’s worth noting that the ASUS ZenFone 8 recently made its way to the US market, and it’s now on its way to India.