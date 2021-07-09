ASUS confirms its compact ZenFone 8 smartphone is coming to India

ASUS has confirmed that its compact ZenFone 8 smartphone will be released in India, with a launch date to be announced soon. Both the ASUS ZenFone 8 and the ZenFone 8 Flip launched in Europe in the middle of May this year, and the ZF8 launched in the U.S. nearly two weeks ago. An Indian launch was never confirmed, though Dinesh Sharma of ASUS India confirmed on Twitter that it will be released in the country soon. When it launches in India, it will likely be called the ASUS 8Z due to a trademark dispute over the Zenfone brand.

To all Fans asking me about our new smartphone’s India launch – the answer is yes. Team is relentlessly working towards the same and we will announce the launch date soon. Deeply appreciate your enthusiasm. Watch this space for more info https://t.co/wpOPJQ0wdm — Dinesh Sharma (@sharmadinesh) July 8, 2021

The ASUS ZenFone 8 is one of the few smartphones on the market offering a true flagship experience in a smaller form factor. It has all of the flagship features you expect: a smooth 120Hz AMOLED panel, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 system-on-chip, a 64MP IMX686 primary camera, an IP68 rating, 5G support, and even a 3.5mm audio jack. It even received an Android 12 beta that you can play around with.

Be sure to keep an eye out on the official ASUS India site for more information on the launch date. While it hasn’t been explicitly said, the ASUS India site also has a render of the ZenFone 8 Flip, potentially pointing to a launch of that device in the country, too.

