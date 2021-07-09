ASUS confirms its compact ZenFone 8 smartphone is coming to India
July 9, 2021 12:30am Comment

ASUS confirms its compact ZenFone 8 smartphone is coming to India

ASUS has confirmed that its compact ZenFone 8 smartphone will be released in India, with a launch date to be announced soon. Both the ASUS ZenFone 8 and the ZenFone 8 Flip launched in Europe in the middle of May this year, and the ZF8 launched in the U.S. nearly two weeks ago. An Indian launch was never confirmed, though Dinesh Sharma of ASUS India confirmed on Twitter that it will be released in the country soon. When it launches in India, it will likely be called the ASUS 8Z due to a trademark dispute over the Zenfone brand.

Read more: The ASUS ZenFone 8 is the small phone to beat in 2021

The ASUS ZenFone 8 is one of the few smartphones on the market offering a true flagship experience in a smaller form factor. It has all of the flagship features you expect: a smooth 120Hz AMOLED panel, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 system-on-chip, a 64MP IMX686 primary camera, an IP68 rating, 5G support, and even a 3.5mm audio jack. It even received an Android 12 beta that you can play around with.

Be sure to keep an eye out on the official ASUS India site for more information on the launch date. While it hasn’t been explicitly said, the ASUS India site also has a render of the ZenFone 8 Flip, potentially pointing to a launch of that device in the country, too.

ASUS ZenFone 8 XDA Forums

ASUS ZenFone 8 Specifications

SpecificationZenFone 8
Dimensions and Weight
  • 148 x 68.5 x 8.9mm
  • 169g
Display
  • 5.9“ FHD+ (2400 x 1080) Samsung E4 AMOLED display
  • 90.02% screen-to-body ratio, 20:9 ratio, 445ppi
  • 120Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, 240Hz touch sampling rate
  • 112% DCI-P3, 151.9% sRGB, Delta E average < 1, 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio
  • 800nits outdoor-readable brightness
  • 1100 nits maximum brightness
  • Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus
  • SGS Eye Care 6.5% & SGS Seamless Pro (120Hz)
SoC
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
    • 1x Kryo 680 (ARM Cortex X1-based) Prime core @ 2.84GHz
    • 3x Kryo 680 (ARM Cortex A78-based) Performance cores @ 2.4GHz
    • 4x Kryo 680 (ARM Cortex A55-based) Efficiency cores @ 1.8GHz
  • Adreno 660 GPU
  • 5nm manufacturing process
RAM and Storage
  • 8GB LPDDR5 + 128 UFS 3.1
  • 8GB LPDDR5 + 256 UFS 3.1
  • No microSD card slot
Battery & Charging
  • 4000mAh
  • 30W wired fast charging (3.3V-11V/3A)
  • Supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0/USB PD 3.0 PPS
Rear Camera
  • 64MP Sony IMX686 image sensor with OIS
    • 1/1.7″ sensor, Quad Bayer Technology, 0.8µm/1.6µm effective pixel size, f/1.8, 78.3° FoV (26.6mm to 35 mm equivalent), 2×1 OCL PDAF,
    • Up to 8K (7680×4320) video recording at 24fps with EIS
  • 12MP Sony IMX363 image sensor
    • 1/2.55″ sensor, 1.4µm pixel size, f/2.2, 113˚ FoV (14.3 mm to 35 mm equivalent)
    • Dual PDAF, Real-time distortion correction, supports 4cm Macro shot
    • Up to 4K (3840×2160) video recording at 60fps with EIS
  • Dual LED flash
  • Video features
    • HyperSteady: 1080p video recording at 30 or 60fps
    • Motion Tracking video: 4K video recording at 60fps
    • Time-lapse: 4K video recording
    • Slow Motion: 4K video at 120fps/1080p video at 240fps/720p video at 480fps
Front Camera
  • 12MP Sony IMX663 image sensor
    • 1/2.93″sensor, 76.5˚ FOV, 1.22µm effective pixel size, F2.45 (27.7 mm to 35 mm equivalent )
    • Dual PDAF, records up to 4K/30fps or FHD/60fps
Ports
  • USB Type-C (USB 2.0) with OTG support
  • 3.5mm Audio Jack: Headphone with Qualcomm Aqstic WCD9385
Connectivity
  • Bands (US):
    • FDD-LTE (Bands 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 30, 34)
    • TD-LTE (Bands 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 66, 71)
    • WCDMA (Bands 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, 19)
    • EDGE/GPRS/GSM (2, 3, 5, 8)
    • 5G Non-Standalone (NSA): n1, n2, n3, n5, n7, n8, n12, n20,n25, n38, n40, n66, n71, n77, n78
    • 5G Standalone (SA): n77, n78
  • WiFi 6 (802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax [6E]), 2×2 MIMO, tri-band 2.4 GHz/5 GHz/6 GHz WiFi
  • Bluetooth 5.2 (EDR + A2DP) & HFP + AVRCP + HID + PAN + OPP
  • Bluetooth audio codecs: LDAC + aptX, aptX HD, aptX, Adaptive + AAC
  • NFC
  • FM radio
  • GNSS support: GPS (L1/L5), Glonass (L1), Galileo (E1/E5a), QZSS (L1/L5) and NavIC (L5)
  • Dual SIM dual standby
  • Dual Nano SIM (DSDV 5G LTE+LTE)
Security
  • In-display fingerprint scanner
Software
  • Android 11 with ZenUI 8

Tags asusASUS ZenFone 8

About author

Adam Conway
Adam Conway

A 21-year-old Irish technology fanatic in his final year of a Computer Science degree. Lover of smartphones, cybersecurity, and Counter Strike. You can contact me at [email protected] My Twitter is @AdamConwayIE and my Instagram is adamc.99.

Load Comments