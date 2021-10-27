ASUS is looking for beta testers for ZenFone 8 Flip’s Android 12 update

After releasing an Android 12 beta for the ZenFone 8 earlier this month, ASUS is now bringing the latest flavor of Android to one more device: the ZenFone 8 Flip.

In a post over at ZenTalk forums, ASUS has announced it’s looking for beta testers for the ZenFone 8 Flip’s Android 12 update, allowing select users to test drive the new software and help iron out bugs ahead of the public release.

If you own an ASUS ZenFone 8 Flip and want to try out Android 12, you can sign up for the beta program right now. To sign up, head over to Settings > System > System update, click on the gear icon in the top right corner, and tap on the “Enroll in the Beta Test program” button. The next steps involve creating an ASUS member account, filling in the beta test application, and hitting the Submit button. Once your application gets approved, you will receive the OTA notification on your smartphone. The beta program will be open till November 2021.

It’s a closed beta program, and ASUS doesn’t want you to publically post, demonstrate, or discuss anything about the software. Beta testers will have exclusive access to a new board on ZenTalk forums where they can post questions, report bugs, and seek help. For more details, check out ASUS’ official announcement post.

The Android 12 beta update for the ZenFone 8 Flip comes after ASUS released the stable Android 12 update schedule for its ZenFone and ROG flagships. As per the schedule, the ASUS ZenFone 8 and ZenFone 8 Flip will receive a stable Android 12-based update in December 2021. Meanwhile, the ROG Phone 5 and ROG Phone 5S will receive their respective updates in the first quarter of 2022. Finally, ASUS plans to roll out stable Android 12 to the ROG Phone 3 and ZenFone 7 with ZenUI 8.0 in the second quarter.