The ASUS ZenFone 8 might not have a flip camera

Taiwanese OEM ASUS is gearing up to launch its flagship ZenFone 8 lineup early next month. Over the last few weeks, we’ve seen a couple of leaks and teasers about the upcoming devices, which have revealed that ASUS will add a new compact flagship to the lineup this year, which might pack a 5.9-inch 120Hz OLED display and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 chip. The company has now shared another teaser on Twitter, suggesting that the new ZenFone 8 series devices may not feature a flip camera like their predecessors.

It’s all about the eights! How many eights can fit in your phone? Relieved face

Know more:https://t.co/ig6Hay5mlo#Zenfone8 #BigonPerformanceCompactinSize — ASUS (@ASUS) April 25, 2021

The latest teaser reiterates that the ZenFone 8 lineup will include a flagship device with a compact form factor. It also showcases the front panel of a phone with a hole-punch cutout in the top left corner for the selfie camera. This leads us to believe that the ZenFone 8 might not feature a flip camera like its predecessors — the ZenFone 6 and the ZenFone 7.

For the unaware, ASUS’s previous flagship phones have offered a full-screen display with no notch or cutout for the selfie camera. Instead, they featured a flip camera mechanism on the back that let users click selfies using the phone’s rear-facing camera system. But since the phone showcased in the latest teaser features a hole-punch cutout, ASUS might not offer the flip camera mechanism this time around.

However, since ASUS is expected to offer multiple devices in the ZenFone 8 series, we have reason to believe that the company may offer both camera solutions in the ZenFone 8 lineup. It’s also worth noting that we’ve previously spotted mentions of a device named the “ZenFone 8 Flip,” which could be the name of a ZenFone 8 model with a flip camera. Furthermore, our earlier kernel source code analysis has revealed potential details of up to 3 flagship ASUS devices, one of which we expect to be the compact model. But we aren’t too sure about the other two models, and one of those could retain the iconic flip camera system.