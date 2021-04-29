The ASUS ZenFone 8 may have a higher refresh rate than the ZenFone 7

ASUS is no stranger to making phones with high refresh rate displays. You just need to have a look at the ROG line of smartphones to see what I’m talking about. The ROG Phone 2 from 2019 made headlines for being one of the very first phones to launch with a 120Hz AMOLED display, the year that high refresh rate displays started to become trendy. And then, we saw the ASUS ROG Phone 3 with an absurdly smooth 144Hz display last year. While this year’s ROG Phone 5 didn’t see any further improvements in refresh rates, their ZenFone lineup has also been going up slow but steady steps: last year’s ZenFone 7 had a 90Hz panel. Now, the upcoming ZenFone 8 might bring it up one step further.

How much, exactly? Well, how does 120Hz sound to you? ASUS went to Twitter to tease the ZenFone 8 just a little bit further, this time flaunting the “smoothness” of the device. While they didn’t explicitly say the phone’s exact refresh rate, the tweet in question says that there’s “a lot of o’s in smooth” and invites you to count the amount of O’s shown in the embedded video. We counted and did the math for you: there’s 120. Put the pieces together and you’ll reach the answer: the ZenFone 8 will have a 120Hz display. This had already leaked: at least one of the ZenFone 8 models is expected to carry a 5.9-inch 120Hz OLED panel.

Just like previous teasers, this one shows a device with a punch-hole front camera cutout. This isn’t news as we already reported this before, but it keeps hinting at the flip camera’s removal (first introduced in the ASUS ZenFone 6) for a more conventional front/rear camera configuration on at least one of the phone’s models. The phones will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 SoC as it should be for 2021 flagships, while we’re also expecting to see at least 3 models in this phone’s lineup.

ASUS’s event for the ZenFone 8 is expected to be held in roughly 4 weeks, on May 12th.