ASUS Zenfone 8 launch invite teases flagship performance in a compact size
April 23, 2021 1:18pm Comment

ASUS Zenfone 8 launch invite teases flagship performance in a compact size

ASUS has announced plans to hold an event in May, where it will announce a new flagship that’s big on performance and compact in size. On the company’s website, a countdown timer reveals the event will kick off on Friday, May 12 at 1 p.m. EDT.

The teaser about a device with flagship performance in a compact size lines up with our discovery of the ZenFone 8 “Mini” (codenamed Sake) back in March. Details spotted from an analysis of kernel source code and firmware revealed ASUS is developing a smaller flagship that may feature a 5.92-inch Full HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate, a dual-camera setup, and a Snapdragon 888 processor.

ASUS may actually be developing three devices as part of the ZenFone 8 series, according to our findings. The second handset, internally known as Picasso, could be the ZenFone 8 Pro and launch with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display and an unknown refresh rate and a Snapdragon 888 processor. We previously reported that the alleged ZenFone 8 Pro may feature very similar camera hardware to the ZenFone 7 series, with the exception of an additional 24MP image sensor that’s defined as the “front” sensor in the kernel.

We also uncovered evidence of a third device (codenamed Vodka) that may be part of the ZenFone 8 series lineup. Unfortunately, we hardly know anything about this device, because there were very few references in the kernel source code. However, Google last month leaked the names of a bunch of new phones, including the ZenFone 8 Flip, so ASUS could very well be gearing up to launch a smartphone with a form factor that’s similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip (at least based on the name alone).

Of course, none of this is confirmed, although the teased on ASUS’ website about a compact phone that’s big on performance has us confident a ZenFone 8 Mini is in the cards. We’ll have to wait and see until the company holds its event on May 12.

Tags asusASUS ZenFone 8ASUS ZenFone 8 Flip

About author

Brandon Russell
Brandon Russell

Brandon's love of technology can be traced back to his childhood, when he would obsessively watch Back to the Future. Since then he's followed the industry and its many innovations, from handheld consoles to powerful smartphones. He's still waiting on a hoverboard.

Load Comments