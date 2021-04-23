ASUS Zenfone 8 launch invite teases flagship performance in a compact size

ASUS has announced plans to hold an event in May, where it will announce a new flagship that’s big on performance and compact in size. On the company’s website, a countdown timer reveals the event will kick off on Friday, May 12 at 1 p.m. EDT.

The teaser about a device with flagship performance in a compact size lines up with our discovery of the ZenFone 8 “Mini” (codenamed Sake) back in March. Details spotted from an analysis of kernel source code and firmware revealed ASUS is developing a smaller flagship that may feature a 5.92-inch Full HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate, a dual-camera setup, and a Snapdragon 888 processor.

ASUS may actually be developing three devices as part of the ZenFone 8 series, according to our findings. The second handset, internally known as Picasso, could be the ZenFone 8 Pro and launch with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display and an unknown refresh rate and a Snapdragon 888 processor. We previously reported that the alleged ZenFone 8 Pro may feature very similar camera hardware to the ZenFone 7 series, with the exception of an additional 24MP image sensor that’s defined as the “front” sensor in the kernel.

We also uncovered evidence of a third device (codenamed Vodka) that may be part of the ZenFone 8 series lineup. Unfortunately, we hardly know anything about this device, because there were very few references in the kernel source code. However, Google last month leaked the names of a bunch of new phones, including the ZenFone 8 Flip, so ASUS could very well be gearing up to launch a smartphone with a form factor that’s similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip (at least based on the name alone).

Of course, none of this is confirmed, although the teased on ASUS’ website about a compact phone that’s big on performance has us confident a ZenFone 8 Mini is in the cards. We’ll have to wait and see until the company holds its event on May 12.