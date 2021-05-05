ASUS ZenFone 8 series leaks in full, revealing compact “Mini” and larger “Flip” models

ASUS has an event scheduled for May 12, when it’s expected to unveil the ZenFone 8 series. (You already know where this is going…) Ahead of that event, a new leak has revealed specs for the ZenFone 8 and ZenFone 8 Flip, along with renders of each device.

Image: 91Mobiles

According to 91Mobiles, the ZenFone 8 Flip will indeed retain its flip camera, a signature feature of the ZenFone 7. The motorized camera module will feature a triple camera setup, including a 64MP main sensor, 8MP telephoto lens, and 12MP macro lens. Apparently, the camera setup will support 8K video recording, but other details are unknown at the moment.

The ZenFone 8 Flip will reportedly feature a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 888 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB of internal storage. The device is also expected to include a 5,000mAh battery and support 30W fast charging, weigh 230 grams, and measure in at 165 x 77.3 x 9.5mm.

Image: 91Mobiles

As for the ZenFone 8, 91Mobiles said the device is the “mini” model in the series, and will feature a 5.92-inch FHD+ display, Snapdragon 888 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB of internal storage. The device is also expected to feature a dual-camera system with a 64MP main sensor and 12MP macro lens, and support for 8K video recording.

Additionally, the smaller device is said to feature a 4,000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging, weigh in at 170 grams, and measure 148 x 68.5 x 9mm. The device is also said to feature a 3.5mm headphone jack, so it won’t be necessary to upgrade to wireless headphones just yet.

According to the leaked renders, the ZenFone 8 and ZenFone 8 Flip may come in silver and dark gray colors when they launch on May 12. Speaking of which, ASUS’s event is just around the corner, and although pretty much everything has been revealed, we’re still waiting for details on price and where the series will be available when it launches.