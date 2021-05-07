ASUS ZenFone 8 specs leak ahead of next week’s launch

While we wait for ASUS to hold its May 12 event, the internet has been busy spoiling the fun. The company already teased the event would see the unveil of the ZenFone 8, and thanks to a new leak, we have the phone’s specs before the official announcement.

Tipster Mukul Sharma shared what he claims are the specs for the upcoming ZenFone 8, which is expected to be the “mini” device alongside the ZenFone 8 Flip.

[Exclusive] Here's the Zenfone 8 "Mini" forya:

5.9-inch Full HD+ Samsung E4 AMOLED, 120Hz, GG Victus, Under-display fingerprint scanner

SD888

148 x 68.5 x 8.9mm

169g

upto 16GB RAM, 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

4000mah, 30W

64MP IMX686 primary

12MP wide angle + Macro

3 mics, OZO audio — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) May 7, 2021

The ZenFone 8 will allegedly feature a 5.9-inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, an under-display fingerprint sensor, Snapdragon 888 processor, and feature up to 16GB RAM. The device is also said to feature 128GB of storage, a 4,000mAh battery with support for 30W charging, and a triple-camera setup that can 4K slow-mo at 120fps.

The device is said to be 148 x 68.5 x 8.9mm and weigh 169g. Meanwhile, the phone will allegedly support Hi-Fi audio playback via a 3.5mm headphone jack, and also feature dual front-facing speakers. Although the ZenFone 8 is being referred to as “mini,” the specs are anything but — assuming they turn out to be legit. It’s always good practice to take these kinds of leaks with a grain of salt. However, seeing as we’re so close to the device’s announcement, I’d wager these are pretty accurate.

This latest report arrives on the heels of an earlier leak that revealed the ZenFone 8’s design. The device will allegedly feature rounded edges and a hole-punch cutout on the display, along with a small camera hump. That same leak also included pictures of the larger ZenFone 8 Flip, which will feature a triple-camera module that’s motorized and can act as both the rear camera and front camera.

These devices are expected to be fully unveiled at an event on May 12, so it won’t be long before everything becomes official.

Featured image via 91Mobiles