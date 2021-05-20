ASUS ZenFone 8 receives another update with camera improvements and bug fixes

A few days after unveiling the new ZenFone 8 lineup, ASUS rolled out the first OTA update for both devices. The first update brought several improvements to the phone’s performance, camera quality, and connectivity, along with the Android security patches for April 2021. Now, ASUS is rolling out yet another update for the compact ZenFone 8 with even more improvements and bug fixes.

The latest update for the ZenFone 8 (v30.11.51.44) brings improvements to the camera quality, enables VoLTE on Vodafone in Spain, and addresses a couple of bugs. The incremental OTA measures 139.96MB, and it includes the following changes:

Improved camera quality

Enabled VoLTE on Vodafone (Spain)

Fixed issue where ultra durable notification could not be removed

Improved system stability

Fixed thumbnails issue in 3rd party camera

It isn’t clear if ASUS is rolling out a similar update for the ZenFone 8 Flip or not. The company hasn’t shared any information about the update on its ZenTalk forums, but we’re told that it improves the selfie camera performance and fingerprint scanner performance. A representative from ASUS has also told us that the company patched the Qualcomm modem vulnerability in the launch firmware for the ZenFone 8 series and the ROG Phone 5 series.

It’s also worth mentioning that ASUS has announced an Android 12 Developer Preview Program for the ZenFone 8. As part of the program, the company plans to distribute the first Android 12 beta release to developers. This will give them an opportunity to experience all the new features coming in Android 12 and optimize their apps for the platform ahead of the stable release. If you’re interested in trying it out on your device, you can head over to ASUS’ website and download the fastboot package.