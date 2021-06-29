ASUS finally brings its compact ZenFone 8 phone to the US

Last month, ASUS unveiled two new affordable flagships in the ZenFone 8 and ZenFone 8 Flip. At the time, both phones were limited to Europe, but ASUS did promise it would bring the smaller ZenFone 8 to the stateside later on. Keeping its word, the company has now finally brought the phone to the US.

The ASUS ZenFone 8 is now on sale in the US, and you can purchase it unlocked directly from ASUS’s website right now. The base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB goes for $600, while the top 8GB/256GB variant will set you back $700. ASUS mentions on its site that the phone is compatible with all GSM networks, including AT&T, T-Mobile, and MVNOs. It doesn’t work with CDMA networks like Verizon, though.

The ASUS ZenFone 8 is the small phone to beat in 2021

The ASUS ZenFone 8 is one of the few smartphones on the market offering a true flagship experience in a compact footprint. If you have been looking for a compact phone that fits nicely in your hand and pocket but at the same time doesn’t compromise on performance, the ASUS ZenFone 8 is definitely worth checking out. It has everything you would want from a 2021 flagship: a smooth 120Hz AMOLED panel from Samsung, Qualcomm’s top-of-the-line Snapdragon 888 chip, a capable primary camera, IP68 rating, well-optimized software, 5G support, and even a 3.5mm audio jack.

ASUS ZenFone 8: Specifications