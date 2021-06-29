ASUS finally brings its compact ZenFone 8 phone to the US
Last month, ASUS unveiled two new affordable flagships in the ZenFone 8 and ZenFone 8 Flip. At the time, both phones were limited to Europe, but ASUS did promise it would bring the smaller ZenFone 8 to the stateside later on. Keeping its word, the company has now finally brought the phone to the US.
The ASUS ZenFone 8 is now on sale in the US, and you can purchase it unlocked directly from ASUS’s website right now. The base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB goes for $600, while the top 8GB/256GB variant will set you back $700. ASUS mentions on its site that the phone is compatible with all GSM networks, including AT&T, T-Mobile, and MVNOs. It doesn’t work with CDMA networks like Verizon, though.
The ASUS ZenFone 8 is the small phone to beat in 2021
The ASUS ZenFone 8 is one of the few smartphones on the market offering a true flagship experience in a compact footprint. If you have been looking for a compact phone that fits nicely in your hand and pocket but at the same time doesn’t compromise on performance, the ASUS ZenFone 8 is definitely worth checking out. It has everything you would want from a 2021 flagship: a smooth 120Hz AMOLED panel from Samsung, Qualcomm’s top-of-the-line Snapdragon 888 chip, a capable primary camera, IP68 rating, well-optimized software, 5G support, and even a 3.5mm audio jack.
ASUS ZenFone 8: Specifications
|Specification
|ZenFone 8
|Dimensions and Weight
|Display
- 5.9“ FHD+ (2400 x 1080) Samsung E4 AMOLED display
- 90.02% screen-to-body ratio, 20:9 ratio, 445ppi
- 120Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, 240Hz touch sampling rate
- 112% DCI-P3, 151.9% sRGB, Delta E average < 1, 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio
- 800nits outdoor-readable brightness
- 1100 nits maximum brightness
- Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus
- SGS Eye Care 6.5% & SGS Seamless Pro (120Hz)
|SoC
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
- 1x Kryo 680 (ARM Cortex X1-based) Prime core @ 2.84GHz
- 3x Kryo 680 (ARM Cortex A78-based) Performance cores @ 2.4GHz
- 4x Kryo 680 (ARM Cortex A55-based) Efficiency cores @ 1.8GHz
- Adreno 660 GPU
- 5nm manufacturing process
|RAM and Storage
- 8GB LPDDR5 + 128 UFS 3.1
- 8GB LPDDR5 + 256 UFS 3.1
- No microSD card slot
|Battery & Charging
- 4000mAh
- 30W wired fast charging (3.3V-11V/3A)
- Supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0/USB PD 3.0 PPS
|Rear Camera
- 64MP Sony IMX686 image sensor with OIS
- 1/1.7″ sensor, Quad Bayer Technology, 0.8µm/1.6µm effective pixel size, f/1.8, 78.3° FoV (26.6mm to 35 mm equivalent), 2×1 OCL PDAF,
- Up to 8K (7680×4320) video recording at 24fps with EIS
- 12MP Sony IMX363 image sensor
- 1/2.55″ sensor, 1.4µm pixel size, f/2.2, 113˚ FoV (14.3 mm to 35 mm equivalent)
- Dual PDAF, Real-time distortion correction, supports 4cm Macro shot
- Up to 4K (3840×2160) video recording at 60fps with EIS
- Dual LED flash
- Video features
- HyperSteady: 1080p video recording at 30 or 60fps
- Motion Tracking video: 4K video recording at 60fps
- Time-lapse: 4K video recording
- Slow Motion: 4K video at 120fps/1080p video at 240fps/720p video at 480fps
|Front Camera
- 12MP Sony IMX663 image sensor
- 1/2.93″sensor, 76.5˚ FOV, 1.22µm effective pixel size, F2.45 (27.7 mm to 35 mm equivalent )
- Dual PDAF, records up to 4K/30fps or FHD/60fps
|Ports
- USB Type-C (USB 2.0) with OTG support
- 3.5mm Audio Jack: Headphone with Qualcomm Aqstic WCD9385
|Connectivity
- Bands (US):
- FDD-LTE (Bands 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 30, 34)
- TD-LTE (Bands 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 66, 71)
- WCDMA (Bands 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, 19)
- EDGE/GPRS/GSM (2, 3, 5, 8)
- 5G Non-Standalone (NSA): n1, n2, n3, n5, n7, n8, n12, n20,n25, n38, n40, n66, n71, n77, n78
- 5G Standalone (SA): n77, n78
- WiFi 6 (802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax [6E]), 2×2 MIMO, tri-band 2.4 GHz/5 GHz/6 GHz WiFi
- Bluetooth 5.2 (EDR + A2DP) & HFP + AVRCP + HID + PAN + OPP
- Bluetooth audio codecs: LDAC + aptX, aptX HD, aptX, Adaptive + AAC
- NFC
- FM radio
- GNSS support: GPS (L1/L5), Glonass (L1), Galileo (E1/E5a), QZSS (L1/L5) and NavIC (L5)
- Dual SIM dual standby
- Dual Nano SIM (DSDV 5G LTE+LTE)
|Security
- In-display fingerprint scanner
|Software