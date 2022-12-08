After an open beta program for the update was launched in August, Asus has started rolling out Android 13 to the Asus Zenfone 9. The news comes thanks to a Reddit post in the Zenfone subreddit where a number of users have reported receiving the upgrade on their devices, specifically in regions like Romania and Australia.
The change log for the update, arriving with a build number of 33.0804.2060.65, includes a slew of updates for Asus' own apps and a number of system functions. You can read through all of them below
Upgraded system to Android 13
Revamped Mobile Manager, Contacts, Phone, Emergency Dialer, File Manager, Calculator, Clock, Gallery, Weather, Sound recorder, Settings, Data Transfer, Local backup, and other Asus apps
Adjusted Quick Settings panel, notification tray, and volume panel to Android 13 design
Added the notification permission feature. You can adjust the permission of each apps in the Apps & notifications Settings
System clipboard added "Auto delete" and editor features
Added the QR code scanner option for the lock screen shortcut feature, and the "Control from locked device" feature in the Security & lock screen setting
If Bedtime option is setup in Digital Wellbeing, system color scheme can now be set to automatically switch with bedtime option
Adjusted the Vibration & haptic strength setting, Display and font size setting, and the width/length of navigation white bar when choosing gesture navigation
Changed to the Blocked numbers setting in Phone to stock behavior. You will not receive calls or texts from blocked numbers
Removed the Call duration setting
Added the Themed icons option in the Wallpaper & style setting Support more color combinations
Added "link quick share" feature in ASUS Launcher
Added Asus customization preferences setting. Allows applying the collection of commonly used customization settings with one click
Removed the 'Calm' and 'Elegant' options in the Power button menu style setting. Add the display item management option to allow the user to control the number of buttons in the menu
Adjusted the design of the dialpad and contacts details page in the Phone app to display information more clearly
Some 3rd party apps are not compatible with Android 13 yet
The Zenfone 9 is arguably one of the most interesting devices to be released this year. In our own Ben Sin's review, we found the device to be a great combination of specs, camera quality, and form factor thanks to its "small" 5.9-inch AMOLED display. The Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor aided in keeping everything silky smooth, and the 4,300mAh battery managed to stay alive for much longer than other small phones have in the past. Plus, the software was reliable and clean, so here's to hoping that remains true with Android 13 coming to town.
Next in line for Android 13? The Zenfone 8 and 8 Flip, which Asus says will roll out in January 2023.
Source: /r/Zenfone