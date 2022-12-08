Upgraded system to Android 13

Revamped Mobile Manager, Contacts, Phone, Emergency Dialer, File Manager, Calculator, Clock, Gallery, Weather, Sound recorder, Settings, Data Transfer, Local backup, and other Asus apps

Adjusted Quick Settings panel, notification tray, and volume panel to Android 13 design

Added the notification permission feature. You can adjust the permission of each apps in the Apps & notifications Settings

System clipboard added "Auto delete" and editor features

Added the QR code scanner option for the lock screen shortcut feature, and the "Control from locked device" feature in the Security & lock screen setting

If Bedtime option is setup in Digital Wellbeing, system color scheme can now be set to automatically switch with bedtime option

Adjusted the Vibration & haptic strength setting, Display and font size setting, and the width/length of navigation white bar when choosing gesture navigation

Changed to the Blocked numbers setting in Phone to stock behavior. You will not receive calls or texts from blocked numbers

Removed the Call duration setting

Added the Themed icons option in the Wallpaper & style setting Support more color combinations

Added "link quick share" feature in ASUS Launcher

Added Asus customization preferences setting. Allows applying the collection of commonly used customization settings with one click

Removed the 'Calm' and 'Elegant' options in the Power button menu style setting. Add the display item management option to allow the user to control the number of buttons in the menu

Adjusted the design of the dialpad and contacts details page in the Phone app to display information more clearly

Some 3rd party apps are not compatible with Android 13 yet