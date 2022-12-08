Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

After an open beta program for the update was launched in August, Asus has started rolling out Android 13 to the Asus Zenfone 9. The news comes thanks to a Reddit post in the Zenfone subreddit where a number of users have reported receiving the upgrade on their devices, specifically in regions like Romania and Australia.

The change log for the update, arriving with a build number of 33.0804.2060.65, includes a slew of updates for Asus' own apps and a number of system functions. You can read through all of them below

The Zenfone 9 is arguably one of the most interesting devices to be released this year. In our own Ben Sin's review, we found the device to be a great combination of specs, camera quality, and form factor thanks to its "small" 5.9-inch AMOLED display. The Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor aided in keeping everything silky smooth, and the 4,300mAh battery managed to stay alive for much longer than other small phones have in the past. Plus, the software was reliable and clean, so here's to hoping that remains true with Android 13 coming to town.

Next in line for Android 13? The Zenfone 8 and 8 Flip, which Asus says will roll out in January 2023.

Source: /r/Zenfone