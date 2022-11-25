Launched just a few months ago, the Zenfone 9 is available from ASUS's own store at the lowest price we've seen.

For those of us who like small smartphones, options are often limited. In the Android world though, ASUS hit a homerun over the summer when it launched the Zenfone 9. Featuring a 5.9-inch display and top-tier specs, not to mention near-stock Android software, ASUS's miniature flagship is basically your only option if you're after a small Android flagship. And this Black Friday the already affordable handset is down to the cheapest price we've yet seen -- $649.99 at ASUS's official US store.

Asus Zenfone 9 Asus Zenfone 9 $649.99 $699.99 Save $50 The Asus Zenfone 9 is easily the best small Android phone around. But even if you don't factor in the size, it's still a very capable smartphone overall. And now it's more affordable than ever! $649.99 at Asus

For that money you'll get a smooth 120Hz screen, the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor for top-tier performance and a unique gimbal-stabilized primary camera. The discount applies to the base model Zenfone 9 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage in all four color variants: black, white, blue and red.

I've reviewed the Zenfone 9 for XDA TV, and I've enjoyed using it a lot over the past few month -- in particular I've appreciated its smooth performance and excellent battery life. ASUS's ZenUI is also arguably the closest to the Pixel software experience of any of the major Android phone makers, with additional conveniences like a programmable side key and handy shortcut gestures. It's rare to find such cutting-edge hardware in a compact form factor, so if you've been holding out on upgrading from one of the smaller Google Pixel phones, here's your cue!