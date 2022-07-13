Asus confirms the Zenfone 9 is coming later this month

Late last week, Asus accidentally published a promo video of its upcoming flagship, the Zenfone 9, revealing key details ahead of the launch. The company has now confirmed it will officially unveil the device on July 28.

Asus has updated its official website with a new banner, which confirms that the company will launch the Zenfone 9 at an event on July 28 at 9 a.m. ET. While the banner doesn’t reveal anything else about the device, it does give us a look at its display, confirming the design we spotted in the promo video last week.

According to the leaked promo video, the Asus Zenfone 9 will be a compact flagship, featuring a new design with two circular camera modules on the back panel, a flat display, and a metal frame with square edges. The smartphone will pack Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip, a 4,300mAh battery, a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera, six-axis hybrid gimbal stabilization, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

We also know that the Zenfone 9 will feature a 5.9-inch 120Hz Samsung AMOLED display with a left-aligned hole-punch cutout for the selfie shooter, a 3.5mm headphone jack, dual stereo speakers, and an IP68 certification for dust and water resistance. The phone will come in four colorways — white, black, red, and blue.

The promo video has also confirmed that Asus will offer two new accessories with the device — a Smart Backpack Mount and a flexible Connex case with an optional kickstand or cardholder. On the software front, the Zenfone 9 will likely run Asus’ ZenUI based on Android 12, and it will offer a couple of unique features, like gesture input support for the side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a new Light Trail Mode for nighttime photography.

Based on these specifications, we believe the Zenfone 9 could be one of the best compact smartphones this year. But you’ll have to wait for our full review to know for sure if that’s the case or not.

Source: Asus