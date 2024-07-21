ASUS ZenScreen MB166C $100 $139 Save $39 A fantastic portable monitor that's now down to just $100 for a limited time. Grab it while you can because this deal won't last long. $100 at Amazon

Portable monitors are a great way to expand your current setup without causing a lot of clutter. Best of all, you can take a portable monitor with you wherever you go, which makes it the easiest way to expand your screen real estate without a lot of hassle. And while some portable monitors cost quite a bit, we've found a really good deal on one that won't break the bank.

Related Best portable monitors in 2024 Boost your efficiency with these smaller displays.

The Asus ZenScreen not only delivers with its excellent image quality, but it's also ultra slim. And perhaps one of its more unique points is that it can be mounted to a tripod for a variety of different uses. While this monitor usually comes priced at $139, it can now be had for much less, with a 28% discount that drops the price to $99.99 for a limited time.

What's great about the Asus ZenScreen?

Source: Asus

Not only are you getting a screen that you can take anywhere, but it's also going to be pretty large as well, with the Asus ZenScreen coming in at 15.6 inches. Furthermore, you're getting 1080p resolution, along with an anti-glare panel, which makes it perfect for even the most demanding settings.

And if your device supports it, you can use just a USB-C cable to power and output. There's also image orientation as well, which will allow you to use this monitor in both horizontal and vertical modes. And with TÜV Rheinland certification, your eyes will thank you as you get in hours of use from this monitor.

And as mentioned before, this can be mounted on a tripod, which makes it quite unique when compared to other portable monitors. And finally, let's not forget about the price. While it isn't the cheapest portable monitor on the market, it offers just a little bit more to make the price worth it. So get it while you can because this deal won't last long. Or if you think a traditional monitor might be more of what you're looking for, we've got some great recommendations for those as well.