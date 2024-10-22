Asus MB166CR portable monitor $99 $139 Save $40 It is a fantastic portable monitor that provides lots of screen real estate and comes in at a great price. Right now, you can score this device at its lowest price to date, at just $99. $99 at Amazon

A portable monitor is going to be the only way to go if you're looking to expand your screen real estate without adding a lot of bulk and clutter. And if you've been looking to expand your workspace without spending a lot of money, then we think this Asus portable monitor is going to be a great buy right now, especially with its convenient connectivity and large 15.6-inch panel.

Related Best portable monitors in 2024 Boost your efficiency with these smaller displays.

While it normally comes priced at $139, it can now be had for nearly 30% off, coming in at just $99 for a limited time. This is the first time we've seen a discount on this product, which also brings it down to its lowest price yet. So if you've been thinking about grabbing a portable monitor, now's going to be a great time.

What's great about this Asus portable monitor?

Source: Asus

This 15.6-inch monitor delivers with its thin design which makes it easy to pack up and carry with you. Not only that, but you're also going to get great colors and the anti-glare screen is going to make it easy to use, even in bright environments.

As mentioned before, this monitor is quite convenient to use thanks to its USB-C port that provides a one cable solution with video and power on supported devices. Furthermore, the monitor can also automatically orientate the image thanks to its integrated sensors.

And if you're worried about your eye health, Asus delivers protection with its "TÜV Rheinland-certified Flicker-free and Low Blue Light technologies." For the price, you really can't go wrong, with the Asus providing excellent bang for your buck.

Or if you're still undecided about going with a portable solution and want to take a look at some other monitor options, we have some great recommendations. But deals like these don't last long, so be sure to grab it while you can.