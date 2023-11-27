Cyber Monday is finally here, unlocking amazing, limited-time deals from our favorite retailers. For many of us, this is the best time of year to finally upgrade our work from home setups with new monitors and other peripherals. If you're a creative professional, having an extra monitor or two can be valuable. As a writer and illustrator, I love having a second monitor around, and when I'm working on the go, the Asus Zenscreen OLED has been my go to portable monitor. For a limited time, you can pick up this great OLED portable monitor for up to 25% off from Amazon, but you'll need to act fast, because this deal will definitely not last long.

Asus ZenScreen OLED MQ16AH $262 $350 Save $88 This FHD OLED monitor offers multiple viewing options, including kickstand and tripod support, along with various connectivity ports, such as USB-C and Mini HDMI. You can pick between 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch variants. $262 at Amazon (13.3-inch) $329 at Amazon (15.6-inch)

What makes the ZenScreen OLED the best Portable Monitor for Cyber Monday?

A color-accurate portable OLED display

Portable monitors have come a long way, and now there are many wonderful options for a wide range of users. Whether you are using a laptop for business, daily browsing, or creative work, having a secondary monitor is always an easy way to reduce eye strain and increase your efficiency. That being said, many models of portable monitors are built using IPS displays, which don't always give you the brightest or most color-accurate display, but with this Cyber Monday deal, you can pick up my favorite ASUS OLED portable monitor for just $261.80. You'll have to act fast though, because with a price this low for an OLED portable monitor, supplies definitely won't last long.

What makes the ASUS ZenScreen OLED portable a great monitor?

A bright and color accurate secondary display

ASUS has been at the forefront of developing high-quality portable monitors, and the ZenScreen OLED is a beautiful portable monitor that is great for both creative professionals and business users. There's a lot to love here for a creative pro, such as 100% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage, a 1 ms response time, and HDR-10 certification. The OLED panel delivers superb colors when I use it in my illustration workflow, and it's great to watch movies on, thanks to its Delta E < 2 color accuracy.

Text also looks great on the ZenScreen OLED. I often use this portable monitor to read research documents while writing. I've been using it all week to research deals, and even though this is a FHD monitor, text appears incredibly crisp. The nearly bezel-less design provides better immersion when watching content, and it also allows you to create a seamless multi-monitor setup with just a laptop. There's also a fully adjustable kickstand providing 180 degrees of adjustment, and there's wide compatibility options with two USB-C ports and a Mini HDMI. The monitor also includes a Mini HDMI to HDMI cable alongside a USB-C cable, a USB Type-C to A adapter, and a USB-C to Type-A cable.

Check out this limited time $88 discount

This great deal on a portable monitor definitely won't last long.

The features of the ZenScreen OLED, but the main reason you should be buying this portable monitor is because it currently costs $88 less for the 13-inch model. If you're willing to spend a bit more money, you can get the 15.6 inch model of this monitor for just $329 with an 18% discount applied. This deal will only last for Cyber Monday, so be sure to act fast to get one from Amazon. This has been my favorite portable monitor in recent years, and I would happily recommend it to anyone who is looking for a great OLED display for business and casual creative use.