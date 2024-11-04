Portable monitors used to be niche devices only carried by true power users. Now, it's easy to spot a portable monitor in a coffee shop or library. That's because a portable monitor can double your laptop's screen real estate while adding relatively minimal bulk to your setup. There are plenty of portable monitors out there for all kinds of people. You can find color-accurate displays for drawing and editing, high-refresh-rate screens for gaming, and basic displays for productivity work.

The Asus ZenScreen 16 falls into the latter camp. Despite its name, the ZenScreen 16 is a 15.6-inch portable monitor with modest specs. You get an IPS panel, an inbuilt 360-degree kickstand, and a 1080p resolution. It's a good portable monitor and does everything it claims to, but I'm not sure that's enough. At $150, the ZenScreen 16 isn't priced competitively enough to beat budget monitors. Meanwhile, it doesn't have the feature set to crush the best premium portable monitors, either.

About this review: Asus loaned us a ZenScreen 15.6-inch portable monitor for the purposes of this review. The company had no input in this article, and did not see its contents before publishing.

Basic portable monitor Asus ZenScreen MB166CR 15.6-inch portable monitor Unimpressive, but solid nonetheless 7.5 / 10 Asus' ZenScreen MB166CR is a basic 15.6-inch portable monitor sporting a 1080p resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. With an IPS panel and 250 nits of peak brightness, the specs of this portable monitor won't jump out at you. However, it's a basic, reliable, and fairly thin monitor with a detachable stand. Pros 15.6-inch monitor is a great size that doesn't feel unwieldy

USB-C port with DP Alt mode support works with a ton of devices

Includes a detachable stand and carrying sleeve Cons Stand is clunky and thick

Auto-rotate requires a Windows PC and downloading an app

Priced higher than similarly-specced portable monitors $139 at Asus $148 at Amazon

Pricing, specs, and availability

The Asus ZenScreen MB166CR is marketed as a 16-inch portable monitor, but the actual viewable area of the screen is 15.6 inches. It features a USB-C port and connects to host devices with DisplayPort Alt Mode. Additionally, this portable monitor is black and is made of mostly plastic. It costs around $150 and is currently out of stock on Asus' website, but can still be purchased on Amazon.

Asus ZenScreen MB166CR 15.6-inch portable monitor Resolution 1920x1080 Refresh Rate 60Hz Screen Size 15.6-inch Ports 1x USB-C (DisplayPort Alt Mode) Display Technology IPS Aspect Ratio 16:9 Display coating Anti-glare matte plastic Screen Brightness 250 nits Dimensions 14.18" x 8.88" x 0.46" Weight 1.72 lbs. Mounting Options 1/4" Tripod Socket Response Time 5ms gray-to-gray System Requirements Windows required for auto-rotate Speakers None Features Includes sleeve Expand

What I like

It has everything you need for basic productivity, and nothing you don't



The best part of using the Asus ZenScreen 16 is that it's plug-and-play. As someone who's tested plenty of portable monitors, that isn't always a given. Some monitors come with tons of cables, ports, buttons, and may even require the installation of drivers to work properly. For a casual user that isn't very well-versed in technology, this can cause friction and lead to a negative experience.

I'll dare to say that anyone could figure out how to set up the ZenScreen 16. It has one port, and comes with one cable. Plug it into your host device and the portable monitor should start displaying your Mac or PC's output immediately. I say should because the USB-C port and cable require a host that supports DisplayPort Alt Mode. Most laptops and ports should work fine, but not every one will.

I'll dare to say that anyone could figure out how to set up the ZenScreen 16.

A 360-degree stand is included, and that's what separates the MB166CR model from the MB166C version. The former can be positioned either horizontally or vertically, and supports auto-rotate, while the latter uses a folio stand that's fixed in a horizontal orientation. It should be noted that auto-rotate not only requires a Windows PC to work, but also needs the Asus Display Widget Center app installed to function.

There's also a protective sleeve included in the box. While I'm not a fan of the $150 price point from a value perspective, it's hard to ignore the appeal of the ZenScreen 16. It's plug-and-play, and includes everything you need to get started. Plus, the 1080p IPS panel supports 60Hz and 250-nit brightness, so it covers the basics for productivity work.

What I don't like

Other monitors can do it better, and at a cheaper price

The biggest knock against the Asus ZenScreen 16 is that it simply doesn't break the mold. It's a largely plastic portable monitor with a matte plastic display surface, which happens to be anti-glare. It's not particularly stylish, with a boxy and PC-like design and an Asus logo plastered on the front. A few buttons help you navigate a relatively clunky settings menu. In 2024, at the $150 price point, I need to ask for more.

In 2024, at the $150 price point, I need to ask for more.

I reviewed a pair of Arzopa portable monitors, a brand I only knew from the TikTok Shop at the time, earlier this year. The company sells a 15.6-inch portable monitor designed for productivity work that matches up with the Asus ZenScreen 16 well, and it can frequently be had for around $100 or less. There's also a 144Hz model for gaming available for around the same price. The problem isn't that the ZenScreen is bad; rather, that the budget market for portable monitors is so good that there are better-value options out there.

Should you buy the Asus ZenScreen?