ASUS rolls out new ZenUI updates to the ZenFone 8 & 6 and ROG Phone 5 & 3
ASUS is rolling out a bunch of software updates to its flagship smartphones. From the 2019 ZenFone 6 to the gaming-focused ROG Phone 3 and ROG Phone 5, to the latest and greatest ZenFone 8, all phones are being treated to a new ZenUI update. Most of these are minor updates, fixing bugs, improving stability, and bumping the security patch level.
Starting with the ZenFone 8, this is the third software update for this compact flagship within two weeks. Similar to the prior updates, the new update, version 30.11.51.50, brings along improvements to the call quality, camera quality, and VoLTE support for several European carriers. The ZenUI-based update only weighs 143.16MB in size and will be rolling out to the ASUS ZenFone 8 users over the next few days.
ASUS ZenFone 8 update (v30.11.51.50) changelog
ASUS’s latest gaming phone is also getting a new firmware update. The update is identified as the software version 18.0840.2104.47 and fixes a range of annoying bugs, including the icon cropping issue in App Drawer, occasional pop-up advertisements in certain games, display heating issues in Armoury Crate, echo problem in calls, and more. The update also bumps the security patch level to April 2021.
ASUS ROG Phone 5 update (v18.0840.2104.47) changelog
Next up, the ROG Phone 3 from last year is getting a minor update that enables VoLTE/VoWiFi on Russian carrier MTS, bumps security patch to April 2021, and fixes launcher crash issue and HDMI output issue with ASUS MG279Q monitor.
ASUS ROG Phone 3 update (v17.0823.2104.147) changelog
Finally, the ASUS ZenFone 6’s ZenUI update, version 18.0610.2104.145, brings an updated Android security patch, an updated APN version, and some minor bug fixes.
ASUS ZenFone 6 update (v18.0610.2104.145) changelog
ASUS has begun rolling out new updates in batches. If you own any of the above phones, keep an eye out for an OTA in the coming days. You can also manually check for the update by heading to Settings > System.
Featured image: ASUS ZenFone 8