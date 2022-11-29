The Asus ZenWiFi mesh system promises blazing-fast speeds and up to 5,500 square feet of coverage. Best of all, it's now 32% off for Cyber Monday.

ASUS ZenWiFi AX6600 $303.84 $449.99 Save $146.15 $303.84 Amazon

There have been some amazing Cyber Monday PC deals so far, but that doesn't mean the discounts have to stop. If you've been curious about Wi-Fi mesh networks and whether it can help you achieve amazing wireless speeds at the home or office, right now is the perfect time to dive in, especially since there is a fantastic deal on an Asus ZenWiFi mesh network system.

The mesh network system comes as a two-pack, providing up to 5,500 square feet of coverage, and normally costs $449.99. But, in a limited-time offer during Cyber Monday, the mesh network system is being discounted by 32 percent, knocking a little over $145 off of its retail price. That brings this mesh network system down to $303, which isn't a bad price for all that you get.

The Asus ZenWiFi mesh network offers up to 5,500 square feet of coverage, which Asus states should cover up to six rooms, and you should expect to achieve wireless speeds up to 6600Mbps with the most optimal conditions. It's a tri-band Wi-Fi 6 setup which should give you excellent coverage and speeds. The router system should be fairly easy to setup, and you can have granular control of the mesh network through the use of the Asus app that can be downloaded on a compatible iOS or Android device.

The network also includes lifetime updates with security provided by Trend Micro. One thing to remember when upgrading your wireless network is that you will also want to have a powerful modem. If you're not getting the speeds at the base, you won't get the speeds you want even though you have a great wireless networking solution. If this network system sounds interesting, you can pick up from Amazon.