Turnkey network-attached storage (NAS) is becoming more expensive, especially as brands look to differentiate their portfolios from one another. Asustor is one such manufacturer, renown for producing some killer enclosures with robust software support, yet slightly higher prices compared to TerraMaster. The Asustor Lockerstor 4 Gen3 (AS6804T) may be quite the mouthful but that's because this is the third generation Lockerstor 4 NAS with some impressive internal components.

Priced at $1,299, this enclosure is designed for those who are serious about upping their network storage game with an AMD Ryzen processor, plenty of fast DDR5 RAM (with ECC), multiple high-speed network ports (including 10Gb), and four M.2 storage slots for expanding capacity or running cache. Although pricey, this super-powerful unit is a joy to use. Setting up Asustor's ADM software is a breeze and the whole process from start to finish takes mere minutes.

Full Docker container support allows you to install just about anything on the NAS. Whether you plan to stash larger files and backups, run a media streaming service, run home surveillance hardware, and launch some websites, the AS6804T will do all that and then some — so long as you don't mind parting with more than $1,000 for the luxury.

About this review: Asustor provided XDA with a sample for this review but had no input to its contents.

Asustor Lockerstor 4 Gen3 (AS6804T) 8.5 / 10 This 4-bay NAS is incredibly powerful. You've got a fast AMD Ryzen CPU, two 10GbE network links, high-speed USB ports, and M.2 storage to boot. It's pricey, but well worth it if you can fully utilize all the specs. Pros & Cons Powerful AMD Ryzen CPU

Impressive port selection

Rock-solid ADM OS

Easy to set up and use Expensive

DIY offers better value

No GPU $1299 at Amazon

Asustor Lockerstor 4 Gen3 (AS6804T): Price, specs, and availability

There's no looking past the price of the Asustor AS6804T. This is one expensive NAS. Costing $1,299, it's likely far outside the budget range of most homeowners, but Asustor positions this model for enthusiasts or power users and businesses. Let's start with the CPU. The AMD Ryzen V3C14 is a capable processor with four 2.3 GHz cores that can boost up to 3.8 GHz. The base model comes with 16 GB of DDR5-4800 RAM and ECC support. This alone makes it worth the jump in cost if working with lots of sensitive data.

Then there's the configuration of four drive bays and four M.2 slots. How you plan to use these depends on your needs, but Asustor does allow for up to three expansion units to be connected to this single device, opening up an additional number of bays for a capacity of 384 TB when using 24 TB drives. That's plenty of space to work with and the processor and RAM combination should be able to handle high throughput and countless clients connected to the network storage.

Everything is powered by Asustor's ADM OS, which is a joy to use with this latest release. But it's the dual 10 Gb and dual 5 Gb network stack that seals the deal with the AS6804T. That's four rapid connections for hooking up your LAN and other devices for ultra-fast data transfers.

Asustor Lockerstor 4 Gen3 (AS6804T) CPU AMD Ryzen V3C14 Memory 16 GB DDR5-4800 ECC (max. 64 GB) Drive Bays 4 Expansion 4x M.2 PCIe, 1x PCIe 4.0 x1 Ports 2x 10GbE, 2x 5GbE, 2x USB-C 4.0, 3x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 Caching Yes OS ADM Price 1,299 Dimensions 185.5 x 170 x 230 mm Weight 3.2 kg Expand

Setting up this NAS is a breeze