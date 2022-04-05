At a Glance widget on Pixel phones receives “Earthquake alert” and “Saftey check” countdown

The At a Glance widget on Pixel phones can do much more than just show weather and day/date info. It can display your upcoming events, flight boarding pass, Nest doorbell alerts, workout stats, and much more. The widget recently started showing Connected device info for your Bluetooth devices on the home screen and lock screen. And now it’s getting two more capabilities.

As spotted by 9to5Google, Google has started rolling out earthquake alert warnings and “Safety check” to At a Glance. These features were announced as part of the March Feature Drop last month, but it’s only now that they’re making their way to users. When an earthquake larger than magnitude 4.5 is detected in your area, At a Glance will display an alert on the home screen and lock screen. It should be noted that Android already has a built-in earthquake detection and alerts system. The system, developed in partnership with the United States Geological Survey (USGS,) uses sensors on your Android phone to detect earthquakes around the world and provides automatic early warnings to users.

Screenshot credit: 9to5Google

In addition, At a Glance can now also display the Safety check countdown from the Personal Safety app. When you enable safety check, you’ll see the countdown timer appear in the At a Glance widget. This allows users to quickly glance at the timer from the home screen or lockscreen without having to keep the Personal Safety app open all the time.

Earthquake alert and Safety check features are rolling out to At a Glance on Pixel devices. To see if they’re available for you, long-press on the home screen, select “Home settings” from the pop-up menu, and tap on the gear icon.

Have you received “Earthquake alert” and “Safety check” toggles on your Pixel phone? Let us know in the comments below.

Source: 9to5Google