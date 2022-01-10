“At a Glance” widget starts showing Nest doorbell alerts for some users

The new Pixel Pixel 6 series debuts a revamped At a Glance widget. The updated widget can show your calendar event, your flight boarding pass, workout stats, and more. In November, we learned that Google was working on a big update for the widget that would add even more features, including the ability to display shopping lists, doorbell alerts, connection and battery info of Bluetooth devices, and so on. While most of these features have yet to go live, Google has started rolling out Nest doorbell alerts for some users.

As spotted by Mishaal Rahman, At a Glance widget has now started showing Nest doorbell alerts for some users. The doorbell alert integration is rolling out via a server-side update. As you can see in the screenshots below, when your Nest doorbell detects activity at your door, the widget now shows a persistent notification on the home screen and lock screen that reads “Someone’s at the door.”

A big feature update is coming soon for the At a Glance widget. Integrated Nest doorbell alerts started working for tipster Nick Cipriani today w/ Google App v13.0.6.29. I can also confirm doorbell alerts are working, and I also enabled the new settings page. pic.twitter.com/HhhULDOKhl — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) January 7, 2022

Note that the new At a Glance widget, which is baked into the Google App, is currently exclusive to the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. That means the doorbell alerts integration will likely be limited to these two devices as well — at least initially.

In addition to Nest doorbell alerts, Google is working on adding the following capabilities to the “At a Glance” widget:

At a store : Shopping lists and Google Pay rewards cards when you’re in supported stores

: Shopping lists and Google Pay rewards cards when you’re in supported stores Bedtime : Your upcoming bedtime from the Clock app

: Your upcoming bedtime from the Clock app Connected devices : Connection status and battery info for your Bluetooth devices

: Connection status and battery info for your Bluetooth devices Fitness : Activity info from your fitness app

: Activity info from your fitness app Flashlight : Reminder when the flashlight is on

: Reminder when the flashlight is on Safety check : Safety check countdown from the Personal Safety app

: Safety check countdown from the Personal Safety app Timer & stopwatch: Timer and stopwatch info from the Clock app

None of the above-listed features are currently live yet. We’ll let you know when they start rolling out to users.