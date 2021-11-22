At a Glance widget on the Pixel 6 is about to get even better

Google’s Pixel 6 series debuts several new exclusive software features, and one of them is a revamped “At a Glance” widget. The updated widget is much powerful than the previous version and can show events from your calendar, your boarding pass on the day of your flight, your workout stats, and so on. And it’s about to get even better.

9to5Google has uncovered new strings within the Android System Intelligence app (previously known as Device Personalization Services), which suggests that Google is planning to add several new At Glance capabilities on the Pixel 6 series.

Currently, the At a Glance widget on the Google Pixel 6 lets you see traffic and ETA, calendar events, severe weather alerts, flight info, and so on. But soon, it will also be able to display shopping lists when you’re in a supported store, bedtime and doorbell alerts, battery info of your Bluetooth devices, timer and stopwatch info, and more.

Google is working on adding the following capabilities to the “At a Glance” widget:

At a store : Shopping lists and Google Pay rewards cards when you’re in supported stores

: Shopping lists and Google Pay rewards cards when you’re in supported stores Bedtime : Your upcoming bedtime from the Clock app

: Your upcoming bedtime from the Clock app Connected devices : Connection status and battery info for your Bluetooth devices

: Connection status and battery info for your Bluetooth devices Doorbell : Show who’s at the door when your doorbell rings

: Show who’s at the door when your doorbell rings Fitness : Activity info from your fitness app

: Activity info from your fitness app Flashlight : Reminder when the flashlight is on

: Reminder when the flashlight is on Safety check : Safety check countdown from the Personal Safety app

: Safety check countdown from the Personal Safety app Timer & stopwatch: Timer and stopwatch info from the Clock app

Note that these capabilities aren’t live yet. It’s unclear when Google plans to make them available to users. The new At a Glance widget is currently exclusive to the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, so it’s likely that these new capabilities will be limited to these phones, at least initially. We’ll update this post with more info once these features become widely available.